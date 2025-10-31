 Nashik: Tanishka Rathi Of MVP Samaj Sanstha Qualifies For State Chess Tournament
Tanishka Rathi secured first position by scoring 6/6 in the Nashik Zonal Chess Tournament held at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj District Sports Complex in Jalgaon on 24th October, and qualified for the state-level chess tournament to be held in Satara.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Nashik: Tanishka Rathi Of MVP Samaj Sanstha Qualifies For State Chess Tournament | Representative Pic

Tanishka Rathi and  Divya Jadhav of MVP Samaj Sanstha were selected in the under-19 girls' group in the Nashik Zonal Chess Tournament held at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj District Sports Complex in Jalgaon on 24th October.

In this tournament, Tanishka Rathi secured first position by scoring 6/6 and qualified for the state-level chess tournament to be held in Satara. This excellent performance added another crown to the successful tradition of the college.

College Principal Dr KM Ahire, Vice Principal KS Shinde, Head of Science Department Kiran Redgaonkar, Head of Commerce Department Dilip Gawale, Head of Arts Department R. S. Pawar, N. B. Kuyte congratulated Tanishka Rathi on her success. MVP Samaj Sanstha General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare, President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President Vishwasrao More, Vice President Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, School Committee and Parent-Teacher Association President and all members, all teachers, and non-teaching staff praised Tanishka and wished her good luck for the state-level competition.

