Nashik: Jindal Group Explores Investment Opportunities In North Maharashtra |

Nashik: The Jindal Stainless Steel Group has expressed interest in investing in North Maharashtra, informed Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) Vice President Sanjay Sonawane. This intent was conveyed by the group’s Chief Business Officer, Shashibhushan Upadhyay and Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Vishal Sheth during a recent meeting.



A delegation of the Maharashtra Chamber, led by Vice Presidents Karunakar Shetty and Sanjay Sonawane, recently met with the Jindal Group. During the discussions, the group highlighted its ongoing investment of over ₹45,000 crore in Raigad district and expressed openness to exploring opportunities in North Maharashtra.



The Chamber presented detailed information about the region’s ample land availability, skilled manpower, water and power resources, and industry-friendly infrastructure. They also highlighted upcoming logistics and connectivity advantages through the proposed Niphad Dry Port, Vadhavan Port, and the Samruddhi Expressway, which open new import–export avenues.



Rajarama Sangle, Chairman of the Chamber’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, showcased the potential of agriculture-based industries, explaining how Jindal’s entry could benefit the region’s agri-economy and boost farmers’ income through value addition and exports.



Vice President Karunakar Shetty briefed the Jindal officials about various initiatives of the Chamber, while Sanjay Sonawane discussed the Chamber’s centenary year programs, which aim to promote industrial and business growth across Maharashtra in collaboration with the State Government. The delegation also requested active participation from the Jindal Group in these initiatives — a proposal that received a positive response from the company.

Read Also Nashik Paddlers Shine At 87th State Table Tennis Championship





It was agreed that further discussions would be held between the Chamber and the Jindal Group to expand sector-wise investment across Maharashtra.



Members Balasaheb Amre (Chapter Head, MACCIA Business Networking Forum) and Anand Suryawanshi were also present during the meeting.