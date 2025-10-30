Nashik Paddlers Shine At 87th State Table Tennis Championship |

At the 54th Inter-District and 87th State Table Tennis Championship for the Baluf Yatomeshan Trophy held in Pune, Nashik players delivered an outstanding performance.



Kushal Chopda won the gold medal in the under-19 boys’ category, defeating Pune’s top-seeded Ishan Khandekar in the final to clinch the state championship title.



Keshika Purkar secured the silver medal in the under-13 girls’ category and a bronze medal in the under-15 girls’ category, winning two medals in total.



Swara Karmarkar earned the bronze medal in the under-17 girls’ category, after losing in the semifinals to Pune’s second seed Naisha Rewaskar.



The tournament was organised by the Pune District Table Tennis Association under the aegis of the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association.

Nashik District Table Tennis Association officials — Narendra Chhajed (President), Shekhar Bhandari (Vice President), Milind Kachole, Rajesh Bharvirkar, Abhishek Chhajed, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, and Aliasgar Adamji — congratulated the medal winners on their stellar achievements.