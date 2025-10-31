ITC Sangeet Academy And Chandorkar Pratishthan Organise Two-Day Music Festival In Jalgaon |

ITC Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata and Jalgaon's Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Smriti Pratishthan have organised a two-day music festival on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2, informed Chandorkar Pratishthan's trustee Prof. Sharadchandra Chhapekar while speaking at a press conference today.

Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Smriti Pratishthan is well-known to the music lovers in North Maharashtra as an institution working in classical music. This institution, which has reached all over India due to the organization of the Balgandharva Sangeet Mahotsav for the last 23 years, has gained a place in the field of classical music.

Stating that the institution has collaborated with many renowned institutions across the country, as a part of this, this institution has recently collaborated with Kolkata's ITC Sangeet Research Academy, which is well-known all over India, and a two-day mini music conference has been organised jointly by the institution, Prof. Sharad Chhapekar said.

This music conference will be held on November 1 and 2, 2025, at Bhaiyasaheb Gandhe Auditorium from 7 to 10 pm. The music festival will be inaugurated and the lamp will be lit by ITC's Guru Pt. Omkar Dadarkar. Two scholar students of ITC and two renowned artists will participate in this two-day music conference.

In the first session of the first day, scholar Kaustav Roy will play the sarod and he will be accompanied by Ramendra Singh Solanki on the tabla. The second session will feature classical and sub-classical singing by the academy's guru and renowned singer, Pt. Omkar Dadarkar. He will be accompanied by young tabla player Tejovrish Joshi on the tabla and Anant Joshi on the harmonium.

The program on the second day, Sunday, will begin with Kathak dance by our young artists from Jalgaon, Nupur Chandorkar-Khatavkar and Arya Shendurnikar. The second session will conclude with classical and sub-classical singing by scholar Anubhav Khamaru. He will be accompanied by Tejovrish Joshi on tabla and Anant Joshi on harmonium, and this musical gathering will conclude.

Executive Trustees of Chandorkar Pratishthan Deepak Chandorkar, Deepika Chandorkar, and Arvind Deshpande were present on this occasion.