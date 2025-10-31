Three House Burglaries In Nashik: Gold, Cash Worth Rs 33 Lakh Stolen | AI Generated Image

The incidents of burglaries that took place at various places in Nashik city last week have created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens. Unknown thieves have looted 26 tolas of gold, cash and other valuables along with property worth Rs 33 lakh from a house.

In these incidents, three house burglaries took place in the CIDCO, Rane Nagar and Wadala Road areas, and the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The first incident took place in Siddhivinayak Colony, Khande Mala in the CIDCO area. The complainant, Vandana Dadasaheb Ahire (Resident Siddhivinayak Colony) had left her house with her daughter and son-in-law for Devdarshan between October 22 and 29.

During this period, an unknown thief broke the latch of the back door of the bungalow and entered the house. Gold bangles worth 8 tolas (Rs 8 lakh), gold necklace worth 3 tolas (Rs 3 lakh), gold chain worth 2.5 tolas (Rs 2.5 lakh), 6 gold rings worth 3 tolas (Rs 3 lakh), silver bangles worth Rs 4 lakh, copper, glass items, cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh, iPhone worth Rs 5 lakh and 30 wristwatches worth Rs 5 lakh, total property worth Rs 23 lakh were stolen from the cupboard of the house.

A case of burglary has been registered in this case at Ambad police station, and Sub-Inspector Padolkar is investigating.

The second incident took place at Apoorvai Bungalow in Rane Nagar area. When the complainant Aparna Pankaj Wakatkar (Res. Rane Nagar) came home to take out gold ornaments from the cupboard for Lakshmi Puja for Diwali, she was shocked.

A gold mangalsutra worth Rs 3 lakh 7 thousand, a gold necklace worth Rs 1 lakh 60 thousand and a gold necklace worth Rs 40 thousand, a total of Rs 9 lakh 60 thousand worth of gold had disappeared from the cupboard. An unknown thief had stolen the gold. A case has been registered at Indiranagar police station in this case, and police personnel Patel are investigating.

The third incident took place at Mangalprabhat Society, Hirvenagar on Wadala Road. An unknown thief broke into the house of complainant Geetanjali Dinesh Chavan (Res. Wadala Road) and stole Rs 35,000 in cash kept for Lakshmi Puja. A case has been registered at Mumbai Naka police station in this case, and police personnel Dumble are investigating.

These incidents have spread panic in the city, and the police have appealed to the citizens to be careful while stepping out of their homes. Unit One of the Crime Branch has started searching for the thieves with the help of CCTV footage and witnesses.

Since such incidents have increased in the last month as well, the Police Commissionerate has launched a special campaign. Citizens have been appealed to immediately inform the police about suspicious movements.