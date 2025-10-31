Maharashtra: PWD Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale Reviews Key Road Projects In Nashik, Trimbakeshwar For Kumbh 2027 Preparations

In view of the preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale visited Nashik and Trimbakeshwar today to inspect key roads and infrastructure development works. |

Mumbai: In view of the preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale visited Nashik and Trimbakeshwar today to inspect key roads and infrastructure development works. Considering the expected surge in traffic and the arrival of lakhs of devotees during the Kumbh period, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have initiated comprehensive planning to accelerate the development of essential infrastructure.

Key Road Projects to Ease Kumbh Traffic

To ensure smooth traffic management on the major routes connecting Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar, several important projects are being undertaken. Special measures are in progress to reduce congestion in the Dwarka area. Surveys for the Dwarka Circle and Sharda Circle routes have been approved, and MSRDC has sanctioned a survey proposal for an alternative route connecting Pune Road and Sharda Circle. Additionally, repair, widening, and structural improvement works on the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road are being carried out on priority.

During the inspection, Minister Shri Shivendraraje Bhosale directed the concerned officials to ensure the timely completion and high quality of all development works, keeping in mind the possible large crowds during the Kumbh period.

“Lakhs of devotees will visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Kumbh Mela. Hence, every road development project must be completed on schedule to provide devotees with a safe, convenient, and comfortable travel experience,” said Minister Bhosale.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Arabic Tutor Arrested In Sewri For Allegedly Misbehaving With Minor Girl Students

PWD, MSRDC Officials Review Road Projects

Senior officials from the Public Works Department and MSRDC were present during the inspection, which included a review of various road development and traffic management initiatives. Minister Bhosale also informed that once the surveys are completed, the development of road structures in the Dwarka and Sharda Circle areas will begin on a fast track.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/