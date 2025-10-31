Mumbai Crime: Arabic Tutor Arrested In Sewri For Allegedly Misbehaving With Minor Girl Students

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old Arabic language tutor from a religious institute in Sewri for allegedly misbehaving with several of his minor girl students, aged between 12 and 14 years. The accused, who also lived on the premises of the institute, has been remanded to two days of police custody.

According to police officials, the matter came to light after a 33-year-old mother approached the Sewri Police Station on October 29, alleging that her 14-year-old daughter had been subjected to inappropriate behaviour by the tutor during classes. The victim had been attending Arabic lessons with the accused between March 2024 and October 2025.

Accused Tutor Made Lewd Gestures, Showed Objectionable Videos To Victim

In her detailed statement, the complainant said her daughter confided that the tutor had made obscene gestures, touched her inappropriately and even showed objectionable videos on his mobile phone during class hours, reported Mid-day. Further inquiries revealed that the accused had allegedly behaved in a similar manner with a 12-year-old and two other girls from the same batch.

Following the complaint, the Sewri police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Team Formed To Nab Accused

A special police team was formed to trace the accused, who was found and arrested from the institute itself. His mobile phone has been seized and sent to the forensic department to determine whether it contains explicit material or inappropriate communication with the students.

Police sources confirmed that the institute caters to a number of girl students who come to learn Urdu and Arabic. “We are verifying if the accused engaged in similar behaviour with other students. The investigation is being conducted with utmost care and sensitivity,” said a senior officer from the Sewri Police Station, as quoted by Mid-day.

