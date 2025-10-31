Mumbai News: WZO Trust Suspends Auction Of Sanjan Parsi Sanatorium After Donor Steps In

The sanatorium |

The WZO Trust Funds has decided to suspend the auction process for the Sanjan Parsi Sanatorium after a donor came forward to support the facility for the next few years, averting its proposed sale.

The move follows widespread backlash within the Parsi community, which had launched online campaigns and social media groups opposing the auction of the loss-making property.

Anonymous Donor Commits Financial Support

On Friday, the WZO Trust Funds announced that an anonymous donor has committed to provide financial assistance to keep the facility operational without burdening the trust.

In an official statement, Dinshaw Tamboly, trustee of the WZO Trust Funds, said,

“The immediate need to sell the said property at present is not necessary. The trustees have decided, therefore, to currently suspend the process with respect to the proposed auction sale.”

Historic Sanatorium with Community Value

The Bai Maneckbai P. R. Jeejeebhoy Sanatorium, located near the Sanjan Stambh a monument commemorating the Parsis who landed there over a millennium ago has provided boarding at nominal rates since 2001.

Tamboly stated that despite several efforts to sustain the facility, the trust had suffered high operational losses in recent years. The trustees had considered selling the property so that the funds could be redirected to other charitable activities, and a public auction notice was issued accordingly.

However, following the donor’s intervention, the trust has halted the auction and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to bidders and participants.

Community Welcomes Reversal of Decision

The decision to suspend the sale has brought relief and joy to the community.

Pareecheher Daviervala, a Sanjan resident and member of the family that sold its ancestral bungalow to the WZO Trust in 1997 to establish the sanatorium, welcomed the development.

“A community sanatorium is not meant to make profits. It was primarily meant to serve the community and help people visit their roots. The WZO Trust Funds was maintaining it well,” she said.

Social Media Campaign Credited for Outcome

Raika Gazder, a Marine Lines resident who led the social media campaign against the sale, said the group’s efforts had succeeded.

“This campaign used technology to generate support for the cause. Similarly, technology can be used to bring guests to the facility. Earlier, Parsis sent letters and postcards to book sanatorium stays — now online systems can easily handle this. These properties, located in scenic areas like Sanjan, can be maintained without selling them off,” Gazder said.