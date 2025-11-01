Mumbai BJP Launches 'Awaaz Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapacha' Campaign To Gather Citizens’ Feedback

Mumbai: The Mumbai BJP on Friday launched its campaign, ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapacha’, an initiative aimed at reaching households across the city to gather citizens’ opinions and expectations through an online platform.

As part of the campaign, Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam met citizens at Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Friday morning, interacted with them, and registered their suggestions for the city’s development.

Ameet Satam Meets Padma Shri Ashok Saraf

During the campaign, MLA Ameet Satam also met veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Ashok Saraf for a detailed discussion on issues concerning Mumbai.

“His suggestions were noted on topics such as waste management, environment, roads, infrastructure, and the Hindi and Marathi film industries, including theatre,” said MLA Ameet Satam.

Three-Day Campaign To Continue Until Sunday

The Mumbai BJP’s three-day campaign will continue until Sunday, aiming to increase public participation and present a new vision for Mumbai’s development.

Door-To-Door Outreach And Citizen Participation

MLA Satam stated that the objective of this initiative is to frame upcoming policies and programmes based on citizens’ feedback.

“BJP workers will reach out door-to-door, at railway stations, college campuses, and across various social segments to note suggestions. Modeled on the ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’, this initiative will include direct interactions with prominent citizens, students, and common Mumbaikars,” he added.

Engagement With Diverse Community Groups

Under the ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapacha’ initiative, Ameet Satam has already interacted with coolies, safai workers, dabbawalas, and members of tribal communities to understand their opinions and gather inputs for policy formulation.