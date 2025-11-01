Singapore Sends Toxicology Report In Zubeen Garg Case To CID Assam, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Left: Himanta Biswa Sarma Right: Zubeen Garg | ANI

Guwahati: The Singapore government has sent the toxicology report related to the Zubeen Garg case to the CID Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday.

The report is yet to be received in Guwahati by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is handling the case.

SIT Making Steady Progress

“The SIT has already made substantial progress and is confident of submitting the chargesheet on time,” CM Himanta said, adding that the team is working around the clock to ensure justice in this high-profile case.

CM Responds To Sceptics

Addressing sceptics, the Chief Minister remarked,

“Those who doubt justice for Zubeen Garg must reconsider their stance before December 15 and acknowledge the SIT’s diligent work. They have to change their own remark.”

Warning Against Politicising The Case

The Chief Minister also took a firm stance against attempts to politicise the investigation.

“Issues like Bangladeshi infiltrators cannot derail this process. Some have already tried to finish everything in advance, but justice will prevail,” he asserted.

Political Remarks Spark Attention

Continuing his address, CM Himanta added: “Let it be known that Lurine won’t contest elections for Zubeen’s justice—tell Akhil Gogoi to cancel the election. The CM always speaks the truth.”

He further alleged, “Gaurav Gogoi is allegedly acting as a Pakistani agent. I have sufficient proof, but due to the ongoing elections, I have refrained from taking action. Once Zubeen’s matter is settled, I will handle Gaurav Gogoi’s case.”