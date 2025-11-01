Maharashtra Congress Alleges Police Snoop On State Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal; Minister Bawankule Denies Charge

Maharashtra, state Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal | X @ANI

The state Congress on Friday accused the police of snooping on its chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, an allegation promptly denied by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

According to Sapkal, a plainclothes policeman stormed into his room at Sarvodaya Ashram near Nana Chowk at Grant Road, questioning whether he was going to address the media. When confronted, the policeman told him that he was deputed by his seniors, Sapkal told the media.

Whenever in Mumbai, Sapkal stays in the ashram.

Autl Londhe Patil, state Congress spokesperson, asked whether the snooping was being done on the orders of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or City Police Commissioner Deven Bharati.

Bawankule dismissed the allegation, saying snooping happened during the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi rule. Our only agenda is the development of the state and its people. We have no time for snooping on anyone, said the Minister.