BEST To Revamp Mumbai Bus Network From November 1; Introduces New Route A-101, Rationalises 23 Key Routes And Expands AC Fleet — Check Details

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is set to implement a comprehensive overhaul of its city bus network from November 1, 2025, introducing a new route and revising nearly two dozen key routes across the city .The initiative aims to enhance connectivity, passenger comfort, and operational efficiency across the metropolis.

New Route A-101 Between World Trade Centre And CSMT

As part of the revamp, BEST will introduce a new Route A-101, between the World Trade Centre (Cuffe Parade) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT – Bhatiya Baug). The route will pass through important locations such as G.D. Somani Marg, Colaba, Y.B. Chavan Pratishthan, Hutatma Rajguru Chowk, Madame Cama Road, and Walchand Hirachand Marg, and will operate from Monday to Saturday.

23 Existing Routes Modified And Rationalised

In addition to that, BEST has modified and rationalised 23 existing routes across the city and converted eight routes into fully air-conditioned services. Among the major route changes, Route A-1 will now operate between CSMT and Santacruz Depot instead of Electric House (Colaba), while Route A-6 will connect Backbay Depot with Tata Power Centre. Route A-30 has been extended to link Opera House with Vikhroli Depot, instead of terminating at Mumbai Central.

Revised Routes Across Western Suburbs

In the western suburbs, Route S-40 will now travel via the Goregaon Check Naka Flyover on its way to Dindoshi Bus Station, while Routes A-45 and A-49 have been extended from MMRDA Colony to Mahul Village. Route A-60 has been renumbered as A-458 and will now cover a longer stretch between Deonar Bus Depot and Borivali Station (East).

Enhanced Connectivity In South And Central Mumbai

Several routes in south and central Mumbai have also been altered for better connectivity. Route A-69 has been extended from Prabodhankar Thackeray Udyan (Sewri) to Wadala Depot, and Route A-77 will now operate via Jaslok Hospital and Haji Ali—anticlockwise in the morning and clockwise in the evening.

Route A-78 has been shortened to terminate at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) instead of Colaba Bus Station, while Route A-171 will now connect Worli Depot with Antop Hill Bus Station instead of Chunabhatti.

Route Changes In Andheri And Eastern Suburbs

In Andheri, Route 235 will now pass through Ziauddin Bukhari Road in Millat Nagar, replacing the earlier circular segment, and Route 307 has been extended from Marol Depot to Majas Depot via Holy Spirit Hospital. Route A-341 has been renumbered as A-336 and will now run between Antop Hill and Rani Laxmibai Chowk (Sion), while Route A-362 has been extended from Dr. Ambedkar Udyan (Chembur) to Deonar Depot.

Other Notable Adjustments

Other notable adjustments include shortening Route A-370 to terminate at Kelkar College instead of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, rerouting Route A-372 via Gautam Nagar and Lokhande Marg to eliminate the Shivajinagar Junction–Veer Jijamata Bhosale Junction segment, and modifying Route A-433 to end at Andheri Station (West) instead of Agarakar Chowk (East) via Gokhale Bridge. Route A-461 has been renumbered as A-465 and will now connect Marol Depot with Prabodhankar Thackeray Nagar (Charkop).

Extensions To Navi Mumbai And Reinstated Services

Furthermore, the Shivajinagar Depot route has been extended to Nerul Sector 46/48. Route A-604 has been reinstated between Kanjurmarg Station (West) and Bhandup Station (West), while Route A-605 will now terminate at Tembhi Pada Naka instead of Tembhi Pada.

Eight Routes Converted To Fully Air-Conditioned Services

As part of efforts to enhance passenger comfort, several routes have been converted into air-conditioned services. These include Route A-207 between Malvani Depot and Dahisar Bus Station, Route A-211 connecting Bandra Bus Station (West) to Father Agnel, and Route A-215 between Bandra Reclamation Bus Station and Tata Colony.

Additionally, Route A-399 will operate between Trombay and Maharana Pratap Chowk (Mulund), Route A-410 will connect Vikhroli Depot to Mahakali Caves, Route A-604 will run between Kanjurmarg (West) and Bhandup (West), Route A-605 will link Bhandup (West) to Tembhi Pada Naka, and Route A-606 will connect Bhandup (West) to Ashok Kedare Chowk.

Focus On Modernisation And Efficiency

According to BEST, these revisions are part of its continuous efforts to modernise the city’s transport network, improve connectivity across suburbs and commercial hubs, and ensure a more comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers throughout Mumbai.

New Route A-101 (Between World Trade Centre (Cuffe Parade) with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT – Bhatiya Baug).

Major Route Rationalisation

Route A-1 will now operate between CSMT and Santacruz Depot.

Route A-6 will connect Backbay Depot to Tata Power Centre.

Route A-30 has been extended from Mumbai Central to Vikhroli Depot via Opera House.

Route S-40 will now travel via the Goregaon Check Naka Flyover to Dindoshi Bus Station.

Route 235 will now pass through Ziauddin Bukhari Road (Millat Nagar).

Route 307 has been extended to Majas Depot via Holy Spirit Hospital.

Route A-341 has been renumbered as A-336 and will operate between Antop Hill and Rani Laxmibai Chowk (Sion).

Route A-362 will be extended from Chembur (Dr. Ambedkar Udyan) to Deonar Depot.

Route A-370 will now terminate at Kelkar College.

Routes A-45 and A-49 have been extended from MMRDA Colony to Mahul Village.

Route A-60 has been renumbered as A-458, extending its coverage between Deonar Depot and Borivali Station (East).

Route A-69 has been extended from Prabodhankar Thackeray Udyan (Sewri) to Wadala Depot.

Route A-77 will operate via Jaslok Hospital and Haji Ali, with an anticlockwise loop in the morning and a clockwise loop in the evening.

Route A-78 has been shortened to terminate at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) instead of Colaba.

Route A-171 will now connect Worli Depot with Antop Hill instead of Chunabhatti.

Eight routes have been converted to air-conditioned bus services

A-207: Malvani Depot – Dahisar Station

A-211: Bandra Bus Station (West) – Father Agnel

A-215: Bandra Reclamation – Tata Colony

A-399: Trombay – Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mulund

A-410: Vikhroli Depot – Mahakali Caves

A-604: Kanjurmarg (West) – Bhandup (West)

A-605: Bhandup (West) – Tembhi Pada Naka

A-606: Bhandup (West) – Ashok Kedare Chowk

