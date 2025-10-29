Mumbai News: BEST Strengthens Fleet With 157 New Electric Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Boost In Non-Fare Revenue For Financial Stability

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flags off 157 new electric BEST buses at Colaba depot, urging focus on non-fare revenue | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has strengthened its public transport network with the induction of 157 new air-conditioned electric buses under a wet lease system. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new fleet on Tuesday at the Colaba bus depot.

Fadnavis Urges Focus On Non-Fare Revenue

On this occasion Fadnavis urged the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking to focus on increasing its non-fare revenue sources to ensure long-term financial stability. He suggested that at least 40% of BEST’s total income should come from non-fare sources to strengthen the organization’s financial position.

Improving Service Frequency And Commuter Comfort

According to BEST officials, the addition of these eco-friendly buses will improve service frequency and reduce waiting times on several high-demand routes across the city. The initiative is part of BEST’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable urban mobility and enhance passenger comfort through a cleaner, more efficient public transport system.

Fleet Size And Shortage Issues

In recent months, number of buses has dropped significantly, leading to reduced frequency and the discontinuation of several routes. As of October 25, the total number of buses in the BEST fleet had fallen to 2,648, of which only 308 were owned by the undertaking, while the remaining were on wet lease. This shortage caused long waiting times of 30 to 45 minutes at bus stops across the city.

🔸Launch of BEST’s eco-friendly air-conditioned electric buses at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Assembly Speaker Adv Rahul Narwekar, DCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister Adv Ashish Shelar and concerned officials were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र… pic.twitter.com/B9wnGdalww — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 28, 2025

New Fleet To Offer Relief To Commuters

With the addition of 157 new buses, the total fleet size will increase to around 2,798 buses, offering much-needed relief to commuters, according to a BEST official.

Modern, Eco-Friendly Additions

The 157 new buses are 12-meter-long fully electric vehicles that will operate on a wet lease model. Officials said these eco-friendly buses will strengthen Mumbai’s sustainable public transport network.

Of the new buses, 115 are supplied by Paras Motors Industries and will be operated by Mumbadevi Mobility. The remaining buses are manufactured by Olectra Greentech Limited and will be operated by Evey Trans Maharashtra Pvt. Ltd.

Special Facilities for Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Passengers

These buses are equipped with ramps for easy boarding by senior citizens and differently-abled passengers. Additionally, the Paras Motors Industries buses feature a kneeling mechanism, allowing the bus to tilt slightly on the left side to make boarding and alighting easier for such passengers.

Integration with Metro Routes

The new fleet of 157 electric buses will serve 21 routes across Mumbai, connecting key railway stations such as Andheri (West), Jogeshwari (West), Kurla (East and West), Bandra (West), Kandivali (West), and Borivali (West).

These routes will also provide connectivity to major Metro corridors 1, 2A, 7, and 3, benefiting an estimated 1.9 lakh commuters daily.

Officials said the move will not only reduce dependence on private vehicles but also promote cleaner, greener, and more efficient transport options for Mumbai’s residents.

Fadnavis Urges BEST to Boost Non-Fare Revenue for Financial Stability

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking to focus on increasing its non-fare revenue in order to achieve financial stability and profitability.

Emphasizing the need to reduce dependence on passenger fares, Fadnavis highlighted opportunities such as advertising, property development, and partnerships with private players to strengthen the transport body’s financial base.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of 150 new BEST buses at the Colaba depot on Tuesday, Fadnavis said that providing citizens with modern, eco-friendly, and comfortable buses is a key priority. He noted that the decision to procure 5,000 new buses was taken during Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s tenure, and Tuesday’s induction marked another step toward expanding Mumbai’s bus fleet.

“These new buses are not only more comfortable but also environmentally friendly, helping reduce pollution levels in the city,” Fadnavis said. “BEST buses are the lifeline of Mumbai’s road transport. Even with multiple metro lines and local train services, the city’s public transport system cannot function effectively without a robust BEST network.”

Fadnavis acknowledged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended financial support to BEST, including funds for employee dues and festive bonuses. However, he emphasized that the undertaking must adopt a professional and business-oriented approach to operations.

Also Watch:

“BEST must learn to sustain itself by enhancing revenue from non-fare sources,” he said, adding that the single-ticket service should be implemented at the earliest to improve commuter convenience and operational efficiency.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/