DRI Mumbai Thwarts Major Drug Smuggling Bid: ₹47 Crore Worth Cocaine Seized At CSMIA; 5 Arrested

Mumbai: In a major strike against narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized 4.7 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 47 crore in the illicit market, from a female passenger arriving from Colombo at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), officials said on Friday.

Cocaine Concealed In Coffee Packets Recovered After Baggage Examination

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passenger upon arrival and conducted a thorough examination of her baggage led to the recovery of nine pouches of a white powdery substance concealed inside nine coffee packets. Testing of the recovered substances, using the NDPS field test kit, showed positive results for cocaine.

Five Arrested, Including Financiers And Distributors Of The Drug Network

In a swift follow-up operation, the officers apprehended the intended recipient of the narcotics at the airport. On further follow-up, three other persons of the syndicate involved in financing, logistics, collection and distribution of the cocaine were intercepted.

All five individuals have been arrested. All five accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

DRI Continues Crackdown On Narcotics Smuggling Networks

"Further investigation is in progress to trace the larger trafficking network operating behind this consignment. The DRI reaffirms its commitment to building a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' by relentlessly disrupting narcotics supply chains, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the nation’s health, security, and future," said a DRI official.

