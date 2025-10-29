Mumbai Crime: DRI Seizes Illegal Chinese Firecrackers Worth ₹4.4 Crore At Nhava Sheva Port Under ‘Operation Fire Trail’

DRI officials seized ₹4.4 crore worth of Chinese-origin firecrackers concealed in a container at Nhava Sheva Port | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant achievement under its ongoing initiative, “Operation Fire Trail,” the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt involving illegal Chinese-origin firecrackers entering India. This operation has resulted in the seizure of contraband worth an estimated Rs 4.4 crore at the Nhava Sheva Port, officials said on Wednesday.

Suspicious Shipment From China

Following detailed intelligence gathering, DRI officers identified a suspicious 40-foot container that was declared to be carrying “glass bottles” from China. Further analysis of the shipment raised red flags, indicating an attempt to conceal hazardous goods within the cargo, officials said.

Firecrackers Hidden Behind Glass Bottles

"The DRI team examined the container at Nhava Sheva Port, leading to the discovery of 29,340 pieces of Chinese firecrackers concealed behind a superficial layer of glass bottles. This deceptive concealment strategy was designed to evade detection, with the fireworks masked as a legitimate cargo. The total value of the seized goods amounts to approximately Rs 4.4 crore," said a DRI official.

Import Of Firecrackers Restricted

The import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’ under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy with specific licensing requirements from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules.

Public Safety And National Security Risks

The illegal importation of hazardous materials poses severe risks to public safety, infrastructure, and national security. In the month of October 2025 alone, DRI Mumbai has seized illegally imported fireworks amounting to approximately Rs 16 crores.

DRI’s Continued Crackdown On Smuggling

"This successful operation underscores the DRI’s ongoing commitment to combatting illegal trade activities, dismantling smuggling networks, and ensuring the safety and security of India’s borders," the official said.

