Mumbai Rains: RMC Predicts Light Showers In City; Issues Yellow Alert Till October 31

RMC Predicts Light Showers In City |

Mumbai Rains: The unseasonal October rains are likely to lash city today as the Regional Meteorological Center on October 30 has issued light to moderate rains warning for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The weather agency has infact issued a yellow alert for Thane and Palghar today.

The month of October witnessed brief showers, giving respite from rising heat and also improved the city’s air quality.

What has RMC Mumbai predicted?

Issuing a yellow alert, the weather bureau stated that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30- 40kmph) is very likely at isolated places in Thane and Palghar today. Speaking of Mumbai city, no alert has been issued but light to moderate rain is very likely.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 30, 2025

The RMC, while sharing an update, predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Speaking of overall Maharashtra state, a yellow alert has been issued in Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nanded, Beed, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal cities.

Will rain play spoilsport for Ind vs Aus Semifinal ?

According to Mumbai Nowcast, the rain will not hamper India vs Australia Women's World Cup Cup Semifinal today as in it predicted it stated, "Match likely to be rain free as weather is expected to clear up now."

Why Is Maximum City Still Facing Showers In Late October?

According to a report by Mid-day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that the recent rainfall activity is linked to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, which has led to significant moisture incursion into the Mumbai region.

“Rainfall can occur due to various weather systems,” explained Nitha Sashidharan, IMD’s Scientist-B. “In this case, two separate systems are at play, the southwest monsoon, which officially withdrew on October 10 and a post-monsoon system that has continued to influence the city’s weather since last week,” he added.

While the monsoon officially retreated on October 10, Mumbai remained largely dry until October 16. However, since then, the city has seen intermittent thundershowers and intense bursts of rainfall, especially over the past three days. The IMD placed Mumbai under a Yellow Alert, forecasting up to 60 mm of rain per hour along with lightning and thunderstorms.

