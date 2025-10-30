Central Railway Conducts ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2025’ Under Special Campaign 5.0 To Promote Cleanliness, Green Practices And E-Waste Management

Central Railway observed ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2025’ with a fortnight-long campaign focusing on cleanliness, green practices, and public awareness across all divisions | File Photo

Mumbai: Central Railway organised ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2025’ under the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0 from 0 1st october 2025 to 15th October 2025, - a fortnight long cleanliness drive to ensure visible improvement in cleanliness at all places viz. railway stations, trains, offices, colonies, workshops, hospitals, food stalls etc. This drive is part of the Cleanliness Campaign organised by Indian Railways in all Zones, Divisions and Workshops across the country.

Leadership And Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri

Vijay Kumar, General Manager, Central Railway, spearheaded the Swachhata Campaign with a solemn homage to Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on 2nd October 2025.

The General Manager inspected EMU rakes decorated with Mahatma Gandhi’s murals and Swachhata slogans and also inspected an Electric Loco and a Diesel Loco painted with Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and message of “Swachhata Hi Seva" & 'Swachhotsav'.

A vibrant rangoli was put up at the Suburban Lobby symbolising the greatness of the Mahatma and his teachings, inspiring all to keep their surroundings clean.

A Cleanliness Drive was carried out at #Dombivli_Railway Station under #SpecialCampaign5.0.

During this, the cleanliness of the station premises was ensured, and passengers were made aware of cleanliness. #IRSpecialCampaign5 #SCDPM5.0 #SwachhataPakhwada2025@Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/Vm7ZbTfiPD — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) October 30, 2025

Dedicated Senior Citizen Compartment Introduced

The General Manager also inspected the new dedicated Senior Citizen Compartment in one EMU rake. A luggage compartment of a Bombardier EMU rake converted into Senior Citizen Compartment by Sanpada Car Shed of Central Railway, following the earlier initiative by Matunga Workshop, which pioneered the conversion of a Siemens EMU luggage compartment for senior citizens.

Cultural Programmes And Public Engagement

An inspiring Nukkad Natak presented by artistes of Cultural Academy, Parel Workshop, on the theme “Swachhata Hi Seva Hai” was highly appreciated by the General Manager.

A “Waste to Art” exhibition on cleanliness and social consciousness was also organised. Visitors and staff engaged enthusiastically at the specially designed Gandhi mural and selfie point.

Pamphlets of swachhata oath were also distributed to the commuters to increase the participation and inculcate cleanliness habits.

A Cleanliness Drive was carried out at #Thakurli_Railway Station under #SpecialCampaign5.0.

During this, the cleanliness of the station premises was ensured, and passengers were made aware of cleanliness. #IRSpecialCampaign5 #SCDPM5.0 #SwachhataPakhwada2025@Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/WFicKbFmfP — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) October 30, 2025

Focus On Sustainability And E-Waste Management

The “Swachhata Pakhwada – 2025” began on 1st October 2025 with Shri Prateek Goswami, Additional General Manager, Central Railway administering the Swachhata Pledge to Officers and Employees at the historic General Manager’s building, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

As part of Special Campaign 5.0, Central Railway undertook activities focusing on Swachhta and systematic disposal of e-waste. The campaign also emphasized thorough cleanliness, improved space management, workplace beautification, environment-friendly initiatives, green practices, and digitization across the network.

Also Watch:

Read Also Central Railway Observes Vigilance Awareness Week -2025

Special attention was given to direct public engagement, incorporating citizen feedback at stations, and maximizing revenue through disposal of redundant materials and scrap, thereby institutionalizing Swachhta and modern management standards across the railway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/