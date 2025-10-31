Mumbai: Unseasonal Rains Slowed Down City’s Road Concretisation Drive, Says BMC

BMC prepares to resume road concretisation in Mumbai post-monsoon, prioritising 574 partially constructed roads | File Photo

Mumbai: Unseasonal rainfall continuing over the past week disrupted Mumbai’s massive road concretisation project, with civic officials confirming that while work has not been halted entirely, the pace has slowed due to weather-related constraints.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had launched its ambitious road concretisation drive in October, soon after the official withdrawal of monsoon. However, unexpected showers since then have hampered progress, forcing engineers to divide work into smaller, more manageable sections.

Why Is The Project Halted?

“The overall process of concretising is done in three stages, excavation, filling the excavated portion with dry-lean concrete (DLC) and finally layering it with pavement quality concrete (PQC) before allowing it to cure,” explained Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects). “During rain, we can’t pour concrete on excavated stretches, nor can we leave freshly laid concrete to cure properly. Excavation also becomes risky in wet conditions,” he said as quoted by the Indian Express.

The BMC’s road department typically halts civil and construction work during the monsoon, between June and September, resuming activity only after the season officially ends. But this year’s persistent post-monsoon rainfall has created fresh challenges, slowing down the city’s largest-ever road upgrade. Despite the delays, Bangar maintained optimism. “The slowdown is temporary and will not significantly affect our overall targets for the next year,” he said, according to the report.

Details On The Mega Road Concretisation Plan

Ahead of this year’s monsoon, the civic body had dug up around 525 kilometres of roads, roughly 25 per cent of Mumbai’s total 2,050-kilometre network, as part of its phased concretisation plan.

From October, the BMC resumed work on 1,350 roads covering a total length of 365.44 kilometres, divided into two phases. In the first phase, 574 roads spanning 156.74 kilometres are being taken up. The remaining roads will follow in subsequent phases once weather conditions stabilise.

The city’s extensive concretisation plan, aimed at ending Mumbai’s perennial pothole problem, involves a budget of Rs 17,733 crore to concretise 700 kilometres of roads across all 24 wards. The project is being implemented through multiple contractors under strict deadlines, with the civic body targeting major arterial roads first.

