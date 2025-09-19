Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Directs BMC To Finish Ongoing Road Concretisation Works By December, No Fresh Digging Without Local Demand

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar directs BMC to prioritise completion of ongoing road works, no fresh digging without local demand | X - @RahulN_Office

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has directed the BMC to complete only ongoing road works in October and finish them by December. No new roads are to be dug unless there's a specific local demand, which must be discussed with elected representatives.

High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders & Civic Officials

The directives were issued during a high-level meeting convened by Narwekar at the request of Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam. It was attended by BJP MLAs, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Commissioner (projects) Abhijeet Bangar, and senior civic officials.

Road Quality Concerns & New Construction Norms

After the meeting, Ameet Satam said, "No fresh road digging will be allowed without specific local demand and consultation with elected representatives. Footpaths will now be built with stamped concrete instead of paver blocks, and roads under 9 metres wide will use mastic asphalt, as per a March proposal now accepted by the BMC."

Raising concerns over road quality, Satam said all complaints on substandard work will be referred to Indian Institute of Technology for evaluation, with BMC acting on its suggestions.

Mega Concretisation Project & Dashboard Monitoring

He added that 50% of road works are complete, and zone-wise dashboards will be created for public tracking of progress. In January 2023, the BMC issued work orders for Rs 17,000 crores mega road concretisation work across Mumbai, following an inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Watch:

Project Completion Timeline

According to the BMC's newly launched dashboard for tracking status of road work, the civic body will resume the concretisation work after monsoon in October. Priority will be given to 574 partially completed roads (156.74 km), followed by 776 new roads (208.70 km) in the next phase. Phase I of the project is targeted for completion by May 2026, while Phase II is expected to witness substantial progress, with full execution likely by the first half of 2027.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/