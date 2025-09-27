Mumbai Metro 3: First Glimpse Of Vidhan Bhavan Station On Aqua Line Unveiled; Check Out Visuals | X (@MumbaiMetro3)

Mumbai: The first visuals of the upcoming Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station on the ambitious and most-awaited Aqua Line (Metro-3) have gone viral. The images, shared on the official Mumbai Metro 3 Instagram and X handles, showcase a sleek underground station with wide platforms, modern escalators, bright lighting, and clearly marked signboards designed to make navigation simple and convenient for daily commuters.

The Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station, located on the fully underground Aqua Line corridor, is one of the most important stations on the network. It will provide direct underground access to key government hubs, including Vidhan Bhavan, Mantralaya, and the New Administrative Building.

Check Out Visuals:

This makes it not just a metro stop but a lifeline for thousands of government employees, residents of the area as well as officegoers. This metro station could also help in convenient transport for tourists wanting to visit Nariman Point and Marine Drive from Mumbai's CSMT railway station.

The station has been thoughtfully designed with multiple entry and exit points to ensure congestion-free and safe movement. Some of the key exits include Badhwar Park, Taj Wellington Mews, the Indian Navy Sailor’s Institute, and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association. This extensive connectivity is expected to ease traffic in the area and bring a much-needed boost to pedestrian safety.

Part of the 33.5 km-long Aqua Line stretching from Aarey Colony in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south, the Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station is situated in the final phase of the project. The upcoming Worli–Cuffe Parade section will complete the entire corridor, adding crucial stations like Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, and Cuffe Parade.

For the first time, South Mumbai will get a dedicated metro line, cutting travel time between the suburbs and commercial hubs by a significant margin. With its state-of-the-art design, underground construction, and seamless connectivity, the Aqua Line is set to transform Mumbai’s public transport landscape. The buzz around the first visuals of Vidhan Bhavan station only underlines the anticipation building up for the grand opening of this landmark metro project.