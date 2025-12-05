Mumbai: Father-Son Triveni Developers Duo Arrested In Kerala For Multi-Crore Fraud Involving Fake Permissions And Bogus Flat Deals

The Kasturba Marg police have arrested Triveni Developers’ father-son owner duo for allegedly cheating several people of crores of rupees under the guise of investments in projects and the sale of flats. | Representational image

Mumbai: The Kasturba Marg police have arrested Triveni Developers’ father-son owner duo for allegedly cheating several people of crores of rupees under the guise of investments in projects and the sale of flats. The accused have been identified as Ashok Jethwa, 55 and his son, Mihir Jethwa, 33.

Duo Held After Hiding Across Five States

The two had been hiding their identities and to evade arrest lived in Daman, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. They were apprehended by Mumbai police from a hotel in Ernakulam, Kerala, and brought to the city on Monday. At least 10 cheating cases are registered against them at various police stations in Mumbai, and arrest warrants issued by the court. They have been sent to police custody until December 8.

Out of the 10 cases registered against the duo in Mumbai, five are at Kasturba Marg police station, four at Borivali police station and one more at Kasturba police station. The Jethwas allegedly lured buyers using fake permissions, fabricated documents and false assurances of timely possession.

Developer Duo Accused of ₹1.17 Crore Investment Fraud

According to the police, the Triveni Developers office was located in Borivali East. The complainant, Naveenchandra Bharkhada, 69, stated to the police that the Jethwas took Rs1.17 crore from him as an investment in their project and assured him a return of 2% per month along with a flat in Borivali East. However, neither the money nor the flat was ever returned. Eventually, Bharkhada filed a complaint against them.

The arrest operation in Kerala was executed under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone11) Sandeep Jadhav and senior police inspector Jayraj Rnavare.

The police said the duo ran a coordinated and methodical fraud scheme. Their operation involved collecting substantial payments from numerous buyers for various projects, only to later desert those projects entirely. Investigators further reported that the two frequently avoided capture by using counterfeit Aadhaar cards and travelling across different states using fabricated identities.

