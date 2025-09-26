Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: 1st Visuals Of Cuffe Parade Station Unveiled | PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: 1st Visuals Of Cuffe Parade Station Unveiled |

Mumbai is preparing to welcome the city’s most ambitious metro project, the Aqua Line or Metro-3, with the Cuffe Parade station now ready. Photos of the station’s interiors were unveiled on the mumbaimetro3 Instagram account, showcasing a sleek and modern design.

The post was captioned, “Very soon, Metro will arrive in South Mumbai for the first time ever! Here’s a sneak peek of the upcoming #CuffeParade Station on Metro Line-3.”

Phase Three to Make Metro-3 Fully Operational

Metro-3 stretches from Aarey Colony in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. The upcoming inauguration of the 10.99-km Worli–Cuffe Parade section will mark the final stage, completing the 33.5-km corridor.

This phase will add key stations including Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan and Cuffe Parade.

Existing Operational Sections

BKC to Worli (9.8 km): Includes Dharavi, Shitaladevi Temple, Dadar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk.

BKC to Aarey Colony (12.69 km): Covers BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, both airport terminals, Andheri, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony JVLR.

These stretches already provide a crucial link between the business district and suburban nodes.

Routes and Connectivity Explained

Once the line is fully open, commuters will be able to:

Travel from Kalbadevi to BKC directly, passing Worli and Dharavi.

Reach Colaba from Borivli by interchanging at Andheri West (Metro-2A to Metro-1), then connecting at Marol Naka to Metro-3.

Move from Dahisar East to Colaba via Metro-7, then walking across a foot overbridge to join Metro-1, and switching at Marol Naka.

Commute from Ghatkopar to Cuffe Parade by exiting Metro-1 at Marol Naka and walking 500 metres to board Metro-3.

A Transformative Step for Mumbai

For the first time, South Mumbai will be served by a metro line, cutting down travel time between commercial hubs and the suburbs. With its underground network and modern stations, Metro-3 is expected to ease congestion and reshape daily travel for lakhs of commuters.