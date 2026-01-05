Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local

19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Wadala Railway Police registered an FIR against a 19-year-old man for allegedly using a fake Assistant Station Manager identity card to travel in the first-class compartment of a local train.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nita Myathri, 58, a ticket examiner currently posted with the Special Squad (Tejaswini), boarded a first-class compartment of a CSMT-bound local train at GTB Nagar Railway Station, Platform No. 2, at around 12.15 pm on Friday to check tickets. During the inspection, she asked a passenger for his ticket, to which he claimed that he was a railway staff member.

When asked to produce his identity card, the man showed an ID that appeared suspicious. The ticket examiner then took him to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office at Wadala Road for further questioning.

During verification, the man identified himself as Afaan Khan Firoz Khan and admitted that he had created the identity card online using the EPIK app. Railway officials stated that the fake ID described him as an Assistant Station Manager, bearing ID No. BOM009090, year of issue 2025, department: Engineering, Central Railway, Mumbai Division. The card reportedly had a yellow emblem on the left side and a red logo on the right, with the name printed in Marathi and English. The accused is a resident of Antop Hill.

Based on the ticket examiner’s complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of cheating against the accused on January 1. Further investigation is underway.

