 Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local

Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nita Myathri, 58, a ticket examiner currently posted with the Special Squad (Tejaswini), boarded a first-class compartment of a CSMT-bound local train at GTB Nagar Railway Station, Platform No. 2, at around 12.15 pm on Friday to check tickets.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Wadala Railway Police registered an FIR against a 19-year-old man for allegedly using a fake Assistant Station Manager identity card to travel in the first-class compartment of a local train.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nita Myathri, 58, a ticket examiner currently posted with the Special Squad (Tejaswini), boarded a first-class compartment of a CSMT-bound local train at GTB Nagar Railway Station, Platform No. 2, at around 12.15 pm on Friday to check tickets. During the inspection, she asked a passenger for his ticket, to which he claimed that he was a railway staff member.

When asked to produce his identity card, the man showed an ID that appeared suspicious. The ticket examiner then took him to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office at Wadala Road for further questioning.

Read Also
FPJ Town Hall: BMC Polls Near, Citizens Demand Accountability As 1,700 Candidates Enter Fray
article-image

During verification, the man identified himself as Afaan Khan Firoz Khan and admitted that he had created the identity card online using the EPIK app. Railway officials stated that the fake ID described him as an Assistant Station Manager, bearing ID No. BOM009090, year of issue 2025, department: Engineering, Central Railway, Mumbai Division. The card reportedly had a yellow emblem on the left side and a red logo on the right, with the name printed in Marathi and English. The accused is a resident of Antop Hill.

FPJ Shorts
NEP 2020 And Vocational Education: No Progress Seen
NEP 2020 And Vocational Education: No Progress Seen
Delhi Riots Case: BJP, Congress Differ On Supreme Court’s Denial Of Bail To Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid | VIDEO
Delhi Riots Case: BJP, Congress Differ On Supreme Court’s Denial Of Bail To Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid | VIDEO
'Remove Her Clothes & Put On Bikini': Bizarre Trend Backed By Elon Musk's Grok AI Goes Viral Online- Here's How Netizens React
'Remove Her Clothes & Put On Bikini': Bizarre Trend Backed By Elon Musk's Grok AI Goes Viral Online- Here's How Netizens React
'Peeya Hua Lag Raha Hai...': Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated' During 40th Birthday Celebrations At Lucknow Home In Viral VIDEO
'Peeya Hua Lag Raha Hai...': Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated' During 40th Birthday Celebrations At Lucknow Home In Viral VIDEO

Based on the ticket examiner’s complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of cheating against the accused on January 1. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking! Class 10 Student Dies After Completing Marathon Run In Palghar School; Education Activists...

Shocking! Class 10 Student Dies After Completing Marathon Run In Palghar School; Education Activists...

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power...

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power...

Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local

Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Nabbed For Posing As Railway Staff On CSMT-Bound Local

Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At...

Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At...

Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers

Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers