Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

Mumbai: A video of a man raising concerns over a dug-up road and severe air pollution at a school in Mumbai’s Khar has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man shows two instances. First, he shows the road outside the school, which has been dug up, leaving only a narrow lane for entry and exit. He claimed they visited the school to play a sport and were charged Rs 3,000 per hour. Questioning the high fee, they compared it with the poor condition of the surrounding infrastructure.

In another instance, he pointed out the air quality inside the school ground, stating that the AQI had reached 385, raising safety concerns for children.

The video was shared by Aneesh Bhasin on Instagram, and the school they were talking about is Calico Global School, located in Khar West.

Social Media Reaction to the Viral Video

The viral video sparked strong reactions online, with users expressing anger, sarcasm, and concern. While some mocked the situation by comparing high prices to poor conditions.

One user wrote, "Priced like Switzerland... Reality like Somalia"

Some other user wrote, "Almost everyone in India, i.e. 140 crore people, is suffering in silence. Not sure what will cause co-ordinated mass uprising against this torture, loot, denial of rights, injustice and harassment of the aam junta"

"On the bright side, your workout starts even before you enter the venue!" a user joked.

One user highlighted that Mumbai is not the same anymore, adding, "It's getting destroyed everywhere and always on stall and air quality is also very poor due to no control of administration !!"

On the other hand, a user suggested, "Better leave Mumbai and go to Navi Mumbai and Vasai Virar has better air quality...we need a reduction in population of Mumbai to grow."

