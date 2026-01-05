 Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

A video by a Mumbai man went viral after he raised concerns over a dug-up road and severe air pollution at a school in Khar West. He questioned the Rs 3,000-per-hour sports fee while showing a narrow access lane and an AQI reading of 385, calling it unsafe for children.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A video of a man raising concerns over a dug-up road and severe air pollution at a school in Mumbai’s Khar has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man shows two instances. First, he shows the road outside the school, which has been dug up, leaving only a narrow lane for entry and exit. He claimed they visited the school to play a sport and were charged Rs 3,000 per hour. Questioning the high fee, they compared it with the poor condition of the surrounding infrastructure.

In another instance, he pointed out the air quality inside the school ground, stating that the AQI had reached 385, raising safety concerns for children.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead...
article-image

The video was shared by Aneesh Bhasin on Instagram, and the school they were talking about is Calico Global School, located in Khar West.

Social Media Reaction to the Viral Video

FPJ Shorts
'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To Fans After Ikkis Release—PHOTO
'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To Fans After Ikkis Release—PHOTO
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report
Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large

The viral video sparked strong reactions online, with users expressing anger, sarcasm, and concern. While some mocked the situation by comparing high prices to poor conditions.

Read Also
10 Days To BMC Polls: Green Activists Urge Citizens To ‘Vote For Clean Air’
article-image

One user wrote, "Priced like Switzerland... Reality like Somalia"

Some other user wrote, "Almost everyone in India, i.e. 140 crore people, is suffering in silence. Not sure what will cause co-ordinated mass uprising against this torture, loot, denial of rights, injustice and harassment of the aam junta"

Read Also
Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East'...
article-image

"On the bright side, your workout starts even before you enter the venue!" a user joked.

One user highlighted that Mumbai is not the same anymore, adding, "It's getting destroyed everywhere and always on stall and air quality is also very poor due to no control of administration !!"

On the other hand, a user suggested, "Better leave Mumbai and go to Navi Mumbai and Vasai Virar has better air quality...we need a reduction in population of Mumbai to grow."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At...

Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At...

Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers

Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers

Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

Thane Municipal Corporation Poll 2026: Rebel Candidate Nitin Landge Challenges Shiv Sena Rival To...

Thane Municipal Corporation Poll 2026: Rebel Candidate Nitin Landge Challenges Shiv Sena Rival To...

Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Tata Hospital Triggers Security Alert, No Explosives Found

Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Tata Hospital Triggers Security Alert, No Explosives Found