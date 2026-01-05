 Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
A 15-year-old girl from Mumbai’s Mira Bhayandar was abducted by a local youth, Javed, who forced her into religious conversion and subjected her to sexual abuse for six months in Madhya Pradesh. He also blackmailed her and exploited her identity online. The girl escaped and filed an FIR, but Javed remains at large. She has sought urgent intervention from Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A horrifying case has surfaced in Mumbai's Mira Bhayandar under Valiv police station limits, where a 15-year-old girl fell victim to abduction, forcible religious conversion and sexual assault by a local youth, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Javed.

About The Case

The two developed a friendship in their neighbourhood. Javed exploited the friendship by secretly recording her explicit photos and videos, then blackmailing her into accompanying him to Madhya Pradesh.

After the minor was taken to Madhya Pradesh, she was kept there for six months, during which she faced relentless abuse, officials said.

article-image

Javed escalated the horror by creating a fake Instagram profile using the girl's name and photos, posting a rate card for her services per night to auction her online, they added.

According to the information received, Javed also forced her to convert to Islam and attempted to make her eat beef, compounding the trauma for the minor whose father had passed away recently.

She somehow managed to escape from the single room in Madhya Pradesh and came back home to Mumbai.

Following this, she narrated the months of abuse to her family members, who then filed an FIR at the Valiv police station.

Despite the girl filing an FIR at Valiv police station, Javed remains at large.

The victim has said that this has left her terrified as the police have failed to arrest him, and she fears for her life.

Terrified, the victim is now writing a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking urgent intervention in the case.

The police said that they are investigating the case and searching for the accused.

Further details are awaited.

This incident comes at a time when Maharashtra has experienced a continuous, well-planned campaign by Hindutva groups aimed at compelling the state government to implement a strict anti-conversion law, commonly referred to as an 'anti-love jihad' law.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

