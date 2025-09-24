'Not Opening On September 30': Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Delayed, Confirms Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik; VIDEO | File

Navi Mumbai: The much-anticipated inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport will not take place on September 30, as previously announced, with Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik confirming that the ceremony has been Delayed, ending weeks of speculation over whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unveil the project this month.

According to reports, the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), originally set for September 30, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall affecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Konkan area.

#WATCH: Panvel, Raigad, Maharashtra⁰Forest Minister Ganesh Naik clarifies:



“Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after D.B. Patil, but inauguration will not take place on Sept 30.”

Officials cited loose soil and muck on roads leading to the airport in Ulwe as obstacles for visitor access, prompting the Prime Minister's Office to inform the state government of the delay in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. This event was to coincide with the inauguration of the final phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 line, which may also have been rescheduled, according to reports.

Political discussions have arisen over the proposed naming of the airport after activist D B Patil, with support from local communities, particularly Agri-Koli. Local BJP leaders express concern over the delay in naming, and the airport's inauguration date remains uncertain amid these debates.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Naik said, “I can assure you that it will bear the name of late D B Patil once the Centre grants its approval.” He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already given his consent to the proposal to name the airport after Patil, a social activist who had advocated farmers’ rights.

Despite this delay, preparations for the operational launch of NMIA are progressing. Air India recently announced plans to initiate commercial operations, joining IndiGo and Akasa Air in committing to the new airport. Air India Express is set to operate 20 daily flights connecting 15 Indian cities during the initial phase, with plans to scale up to 55 daily departures, including up to five international routes, by mid-2026. Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson expressed excitement about NMIA’s potential as a major global transit hub for passengers and cargo.

Central Railway is enhancing suburban rail services on the Nerul/Belapur-Uran corridor by increasing daily services by 50% to improve access to NMIA. Two new stations are being added to connect with the airport.