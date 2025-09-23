Navi Mumbai Public Sculptures Get A Makeover Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign |

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, a special cleanliness drive was conducted to spruce up public art sculptures across Navi Mumbai, highlighting the city’s commitment to cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.

Enhancing the City’s Visual Appeal

Navi Mumbai is widely recognised as a clean and beautiful city, with public sculptures playing an important role in enhancing the visual appeal of streets and neighborhoods. Many of these sculptures reflect the character of their surroundings for instance, sculptures of children reading books near schools, colleges, and libraries, or sculptures of children playing and sports equipment near playgrounds adding both charm and local identity to the area, said NMMC spokesperson.

Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign Overview

The campaign, launched under the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission on September 17, will continue until October 2, during which daily cleanliness activities have been planned under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde. As part of this initiative, a dedicated cleanliness drive for public sculptures was carried out across all eight ward offices of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Supervision and Participation

The drive was supervised by Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, with Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade, Deputy Commissioners of Zone 1 and Zone 2, Somanath Potre and Sanjay Shinde, and Chief Sanitation Officer Rajendra Ingle overseeing operations. Sanitation workers, along with assistant commissioners, ward officers, inspectors, and other staff, carried out the cleaning efficiently, with active participation from local residents.

Daily Activities and Citizen Engagement

Under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, various daily cleanliness activities and programs for “Safai Mitras” (cleanliness volunteers) are being conducted, receiving enthusiastic public participation. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has urged citizens to actively participate and contribute to keeping Navi Mumbai clean and beautiful throughout the campaign, which continues until October 2.