 Navi Mumbai Public Sculptures Get A Makeover Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Public Sculptures Get A Makeover Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Navi Mumbai Public Sculptures Get A Makeover Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Navi Mumbai is widely recognised as a clean and beautiful city, with public sculptures playing an important role in enhancing the visual appeal of streets and neighborhoods.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Public Sculptures Get A Makeover Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign |

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, a special cleanliness drive was conducted to spruce up public art sculptures across Navi Mumbai, highlighting the city’s commitment to cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.

Enhancing the City’s Visual Appeal

Navi Mumbai is widely recognised as a clean and beautiful city, with public sculptures playing an important role in enhancing the visual appeal of streets and neighborhoods. Many of these sculptures reflect the character of their surroundings for instance, sculptures of children reading books near schools, colleges, and libraries, or sculptures of children playing and sports equipment near playgrounds adding both charm and local identity to the area, said NMMC spokesperson.

Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign Overview

FPJ Shorts
Wanindu Hasaranga Responds With Fire By Mocking Abrar Ahmed After Dismissing Saim Ayub During PAK Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
Wanindu Hasaranga Responds With Fire By Mocking Abrar Ahmed After Dismissing Saim Ayub During PAK Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After Nearly 2 Years - VIDEO
Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After Nearly 2 Years - VIDEO
Punjab Cyber Fraud Case: 1 Held With ₹2.05 Crore Hawala Money
Punjab Cyber Fraud Case: 1 Held With ₹2.05 Crore Hawala Money
Gujarat State Consumer Commission Rules Free Hospital Services Still Fall Under Consumer Protection Act
Gujarat State Consumer Commission Rules Free Hospital Services Still Fall Under Consumer Protection Act

The campaign, launched under the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission on September 17, will continue until October 2, during which daily cleanliness activities have been planned under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde. As part of this initiative, a dedicated cleanliness drive for public sculptures was carried out across all eight ward offices of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Read Also
Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced...
article-image

Supervision and Participation

The drive was supervised by Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, with Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade, Deputy Commissioners of Zone 1 and Zone 2, Somanath Potre and Sanjay Shinde, and Chief Sanitation Officer Rajendra Ingle overseeing operations. Sanitation workers, along with assistant commissioners, ward officers, inspectors, and other staff, carried out the cleaning efficiently, with active participation from local residents.

Daily Activities and Citizen Engagement

Under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, various daily cleanliness activities and programs for “Safai Mitras” (cleanliness volunteers) are being conducted, receiving enthusiastic public participation. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has urged citizens to actively participate and contribute to keeping Navi Mumbai clean and beautiful throughout the campaign, which continues until October 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Mega Redevelopment Of SPV Nagar, Andheri West; MHADA Project To...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Mega Redevelopment Of SPV Nagar, Andheri West; MHADA Project To...

Rajendra Lodha Remanded In Police Custody Till September 29 Over ₹49 Crore Transfer To Son

Rajendra Lodha Remanded In Police Custody Till September 29 Over ₹49 Crore Transfer To Son

Mumbai News: BJP Chief Ameet Satam Defends Closure Of Sion And Elphinstone ROBs, Calls Projects...

Mumbai News: BJP Chief Ameet Satam Defends Closure Of Sion And Elphinstone ROBs, Calls Projects...

Navi Mumbai News: MSEDCL Launches Automated Online Approval System For Electricity Load Increases...

Navi Mumbai News: MSEDCL Launches Automated Online Approval System For Electricity Load Increases...

Mumbai News: SHRC To Hear Complaint Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti Gang Shootout; Family...

Mumbai News: SHRC To Hear Complaint Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti Gang Shootout; Family...