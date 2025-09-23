Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced Course On Affirmative Action

Former chief justice of India U.U. Lalit | File Photo

Mumbai: Former chief justice of India U.U. Lalit joined Mumbai’s BITS Law School as an honorary professor of Law to teach an advanced course on affirmative action under the Indian constitution and other jurisdictions.

Distinguished Career and Role at BITS

Justice Lalit, the 49th chief justice of India, has a distinguished career spanning decades of significant contributions to Indian jurisprudence. He has joined the Mumbai-based BITS Law School to teach third-year law students.

As a member of the advisory council at BITS Law School, he is also involved in academic collaborations, mentoring, teaching, research projects, and course development with the faculty.

Course on Affirmative Action

Justice Lalit's course is part of the ‘law and public good” series, which covers comparative perspectives on affirmative action and its implications for law and society. The course explores India’s framework alongside global approaches on affirmative action, drawing on cases from the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Justice Lalit’s Remarks

Justice Lalit said, “Engaging with students gives me the opportunity to reflect on important constitutional questions in dialogue with the next generation of lawyers. The course on affirmative action allows us to examine both India’s constitutional framework and comparative perspectives from other jurisdictions, encouraging critical discussions on issues of social justice and equality. I find these interactions with young minds deeply enriching, and I look forward to continuing this academic journey with them.”

Dean’s Statement

Prof (Dr.) Ashish Bharadwaj, founding dean of BITS Law School, said, “We are glad to have Justice Lalit teach and inspire our students. His knowledge and experience strengthen our mission of combining academic excellence with practical insights to shape socially conscious legal professionals. Learning from such a luminary helps students connect complex aspects of legal theory with reality and prepares them to be better scholars and purpose driven lawyers.”

