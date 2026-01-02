 Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Mumbai Suburban Sections On January 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Announces Mega Block On Mumbai Suburban Sections On January 4

Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Mumbai Suburban Sections On January 4

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Mumbai Suburban Sections On January 4 |

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 04th January

Main Line

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: HDIL Homebuyers Protest At Azad Maidan After 17 Years Of Waiting For Stalled Mulund, Nahur Projects
Mumbai News: HDIL Homebuyers Protest At Azad Maidan After 17 Years Of Waiting For Stalled Mulund, Nahur Projects
Mumbai News: SHRC Raps Govt Over 139 Vacant Medical Posts In Civic Hospitals, Orders Inquiry Over Public Health Concerns
Mumbai News: SHRC Raps Govt Over 139 Vacant Medical Posts In Civic Hospitals, Orders Inquiry Over Public Health Concerns
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Hyundai Aura Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat Gorge A Month After Thar Crash, Pune Driver Killed
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Hyundai Aura Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat Gorge A Month After Thar Crash, Pune Driver Killed
Western Railway To Operate 13-Hour Major Block Between Grant Road & Mumbai Central On January 3–4
Western Railway To Operate 13-Hour Major Block Between Grant Road & Mumbai Central On January 3–4

UP slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

Trans-Harbour Line

UP and DOWN Trans-Harbour Line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

UP & DN Trans-Harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.

DN line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and

UP line services for Thane leaving Panvel / Nerul / Vashi from 10.25 hrs to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

Read Also
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: First Mountain Tunnel Completed In Palghar, Marks Major...
article-image

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: HDIL Homebuyers Protest At Azad Maidan After 17 Years Of Waiting For Stalled Mulund,...

Mumbai News: HDIL Homebuyers Protest At Azad Maidan After 17 Years Of Waiting For Stalled Mulund,...

Mumbai News: SHRC Raps Govt Over 139 Vacant Medical Posts In Civic Hospitals, Orders Inquiry Over...

Mumbai News: SHRC Raps Govt Over 139 Vacant Medical Posts In Civic Hospitals, Orders Inquiry Over...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Hyundai Aura Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat Gorge A Month After Thar Crash, Pune...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Hyundai Aura Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat Gorge A Month After Thar Crash, Pune...

Western Railway To Operate 13-Hour Major Block Between Grant Road & Mumbai Central On January 3–4

Western Railway To Operate 13-Hour Major Block Between Grant Road & Mumbai Central On January 3–4

Mumbai Police Return 200 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹40 Lakh On Police Foundation Day...

Mumbai Police Return 200 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹40 Lakh On Police Foundation Day...