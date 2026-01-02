Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Mumbai Suburban Sections On January 4 |

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 04th January

Main Line

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

Trans-Harbour Line

UP and DOWN Trans-Harbour Line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

UP & DN Trans-Harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.

DN line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and

UP line services for Thane leaving Panvel / Nerul / Vashi from 10.25 hrs to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/