MPCB To Inspect TMC Demolition Sites After Civic Body Accused Of Ignoring Pollution Norms In Recent Actions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board will now inspect the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) demolition sites to check air pollution in the city. If the rules are not seen to be followed, a notice will be issued to the civic body.

TMC Faulted for Violating Dust-Control Norms

While the TMC has intensified inspections of construction sites across the city as falling winter temperatures raise the risk of dust lingering in the air, sources said the civic body itself ignored several pollution-control norms during recent demolition action in Diva and Shil. Mandatory green curtains were not installed, water was not sprayed and dust spread across nearby areas, causing inconvenience to residents.

Meanwhile, TMC’s pollution control department has directed builders to strictly follow mitigation measures and covering all construction materials. Officials said these steps are essential to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Between January and November, the department issued notices to 73 developers for non-compliance and recovered fines. Officials said more checks will be carried out in the coming weeks as pollution levels fluctuate.

However, with concerns rising over repeated violations by TMC itself, the pollution board is now expected to independently inspect sites to verify whether rules are being followed.

