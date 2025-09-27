 Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Central & Trans-Harbour Line To Face Disruptions On September 28 For Maintenance Work
Mumbai's suburban train network will undergo a major block this Sunday for maintenance, affecting Central and Western Railway services. Commuters should plan accordingly, as disruptions will occur on the main line and Trans Harbour Line from 8 am to 1.30 pm.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Mumbai’s suburban train network, the city’s lifeline, will face a scheduled mega block this Sunday as Central Railway and Western Railway carry out essential engineering and maintenance works. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, as both the main line and Trans Harbour Line services will be affected, alongside a daytime block on the Western Railway.

On the Central Railway main line, a block has been announced on the fifth and sixth lines between Vidyavihar and Thane stations. This work will take place from 8 am to 1.30 pm. During this time, trains normally running on the affected lines will be diverted to the fast lines. As a result, suburban services on the fast corridor are expected to face delays and disruptions, causing inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters.

The Transharbour route will also see a daytime block between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. All up and down services on this stretch will remain cancelled. Suburban trains from Thane to Vashi/Nerul/Panvel will be suspended between 10.35 am and 4.07 pm, while up trains from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane will not run from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm. This is expected to impact office-goers, students, and weekend travellers who rely heavily on this crucial link connecting Navi Mumbai with Thane.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has announced a block on the up and down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. During this period, local trains on this section will be diverted to the fast lines. Consequently, some services will be cancelled, while a few Churchgate-bound trains will be short-terminated at Bandra or Dadar stations.

Railway officials have urged passengers to take note of these blocks and use alternative routes wherever possible. While these disruptions may cause temporary inconvenience, authorities emphasise that such maintenance work is vital for ensuring the long-term safety and efficiency of Mumbai’s suburban railway system, which carries over 70 lakh passengers daily.

With multiple blocks scheduled across Central and Western lines, Sunday travel in Mumbai is set to be slower than usual. Commuters are advised to check train schedules before stepping out.

