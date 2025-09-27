Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City As IMD Issues Orange Alert, Intense Rainfall Predicted Today; Check Local Train & Traffic Status Here |

Mumbai: The city woke up to a rain-soaked Saturday as heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Mumbai and surrounding districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Palghar district, meanwhile, has been issued a yellow alert.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of the city pic.twitter.com/av38SsvfUh — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2025

So far, the downpour has not triggered major flooding or traffic disruptions. However, civic authorities remain on alert as low-lying areas such as Sion, Dadar, Matunga, Santacruz, Andheri, Vile Parle and Dahisar are prone to waterlogging.

Local Trains Slightly Delayed

Local train services were only slightly affected, with Central line trains delayed by 10–15 minutes and Harbour line services by 5–10 minutes. Western Railway trains were running largely on schedule.

According to the forecast, skies over Mumbai and its suburbs will remain overcast, with intermittent heavy rainfall and the possibility of extremely heavy showers in certain pockets. Day temperatures are expected to remain below normal, with a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 24°C.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/nMpDmL5dwq — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 25, 2025

Extended Forecast & Alerts

The IMD has projected widespread rainfall activity across Konkan, Marathwada, and the ghat areas of Central Maharashtra from September 27 to 29. Officials have warned of isolated incidents of extremely heavy rainfall in some parts.

For September 28, a red alert has been issued for Raigad district and the ghat regions of Pune, where landslides and flash floods remain a concern. Other districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur, will remain under orange alert through the period.

Government Advisory

In light of the forecast, the Maharashtra government urged residents to remain cautious and adhere strictly to official advisories. Citizens have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through flood-prone zones, and to follow updates from local authorities.

The advisory also warned against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and stressed the need for precautions against flood risks. Residents in vulnerable areas have been directed to make use of local relief shelters if required.

Authorities have strictly advised against crossing waterlogged streets or swollen bridges. Citizens have also been cautioned not to spread or act on unverified rumours during emergency situations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/