 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Drowns While Washing Feet In Ulhas River; Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Rising Water Levels
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Drowns While Washing Feet In Ulhas River; Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Rising Water Levels

The fire brigade and police launched a search on Saturday, but due to low visibility, they were unable to trace him and had to suspend the operation. The search resumed on Sunday, but rising water levels from incessant rainfall hindered the rescue efforts.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
A 20-year-old man drowned in the Ulhas River while washing his hands and feet on Saturday. Despite extensive rescue efforts by the fire department and local fishermen, he could not be traced even on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Gaus Sheikh, a resident of Chinchpada in Ambernath, where he lived with his family.

Accident Details

According to the police, Sheikh, a delivery boy, had finished work and went to the Ulhas River in Badlapur with two friends, including his brother. While washing his hands and feet in the river, he slipped into the water and drowned, unable to gauge the depth. He was swept away by the strong current. His friends immediately raised an alarm, prompting locals and police to rush to the spot.

Search Operations Hampered

Police Statement

Senior Police Inspector Kishor Shinde of Badlapur West Police Station said that despite continued efforts, the victim has not yet been found due to heavy rainfall and the increasing water level of the river by Sunday evening.

