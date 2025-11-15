 Palghar Shocker! Class 6 Girl Dies After Being Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Coming Late To School In Vasai
Palghar Shocker! Class 6 Girl Dies After Being Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Coming Late To School In Vasai

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
A representative image of disturbed child | FPJ Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a shocking incident on Children’s Day, a 13-year-old girl from Vasai died after allegedly being punished by her school teacher for arriving late. The student studied in Class 6 at Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir, Sativali, Vasai East.

Teacher Allegedly Ordered 100 Sit-Ups as Punishment

Child’s Health Deteriorated After Returning Home

After returning home, the girl complained of uneasiness, and her condition rapidly deteriorated. She was first taken to Aastha Hospital in Vasai and later shifted to another local facility. As her condition worsened further, she was moved to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, for advanced treatment.

Despite all medical efforts, she passed away around 11 pm on November 14.

article-image

Parents and Locals Demand Accountability

The incident has triggered widespread anger among parents and local residents, who are questioning the school’s disciplinary practices and demanding strict action against those responsible.
Further investigation is underway.

