Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons

36-Year-Old Arrested in Dombivli After Police Seize 3 Pistols, Cartridges | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: A 36-year-old man from Thane's Dombivli has been arrested after for three pistols, along with knives, cartridges, and other weapons were allegedly recovered from his residence.

According to PTI report, the law enforcement officers conducted a raid at his residence after they received a tip-off of his illegal possessions. The man, identified as, Roshan Hiranand Jha, was found reportedly found with three pistols which were valued at approximately Rs 1.98 lakh, along with knives, cartridges, and other weapons.

Police issues statement on the incident

According to the Police, the investigations are ongoing for the source and the reason behind the man possessing the illegal weapons. "We are now investigating who supplied him with the firearms and for what purpose he kept them. The probe is underway," an official said as reported by PTI.

4 Armed Men In Sewree Arrested

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested four armed men from the Sewree area. Police Officials confirmed that the team recovered four country-made pistols along with 18 live cartridges from the suspects. According to a Crime Branch officer, the action was initiated after receiving credible information about suspicious men arriving in the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had travelled to Mumbai from Jharkhand, though the exact purpose of their visit is still being probed.

Prior to that, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate seized a country-made firearm and four live cartridges from a suspect near Shirsad Phata on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway.

Acting on a tip-off received on November 2, the Anti-Extortion team learned that a man carrying an illegal weapon would arrive near Sai Leela Dhaba, beside the Bharat Petroleum pump at Shirsad Phata.

