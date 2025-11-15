 Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons

The man, identified as, Roshan Hiranand Jha, was found reportedly found with three pistols which were valued at approximately Rs 1.98 lakh, along with knives, cartridges, and other weapons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
36-Year-Old Arrested in Dombivli After Police Seize 3 Pistols, Cartridges | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: A 36-year-old man from Thane's Dombivli has been arrested after for three pistols, along with knives, cartridges, and other weapons were allegedly recovered from his residence.

According to PTI report, the law enforcement officers conducted a raid at his residence after they received a tip-off of his illegal possessions. The man, identified as, Roshan Hiranand Jha, was found reportedly found with three pistols which were valued at approximately Rs 1.98 lakh, along with knives, cartridges, and other weapons.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mourners Outraged As Exhumed Human Remains Found Hanging In Plastic Bags At Malad Cemetery...
article-image

Police issues statement on the incident

According to the Police, the investigations are ongoing for the source and the reason behind the man possessing the illegal weapons. "We are now investigating who supplied him with the firearms and for what purpose he kept them. The probe is underway," an official said as reported by PTI.

FPJ Shorts
Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez, Who Asked Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya To Quit Politics & Disown Her Family?
Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez, Who Asked Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya To Quit Politics & Disown Her Family?
Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; WATCH
Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; WATCH
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care
Read Also
Mumbai News: Suspicious Bag At Andheri's Gundavali Metro Station Triggers Panic, BDDS Finds No...
article-image

4 Armed Men In Sewree Arrested

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested four armed men from the Sewree area. Police Officials confirmed that the team recovered four country-made pistols along with 18 live cartridges from the suspects. According to a Crime Branch officer, the action was initiated after receiving credible information about suspicious men arriving in the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had travelled to Mumbai from Jharkhand, though the exact purpose of their visit is still being probed.

Read Also
Mumbai: Chembur Hotel Owner Surrenders Red-Eared Slider After PETA, Police Rescue Turtle From...
article-image

Prior to that, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate seized a country-made firearm and four live cartridges from a suspect near Shirsad Phata on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway.

Acting on a tip-off received on November 2, the Anti-Extortion team learned that a man carrying an illegal weapon would arrive near Sai Leela Dhaba, beside the Bharat Petroleum pump at Shirsad Phata. 

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges &...

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges &...

Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care

Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care

Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive

Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive

Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of...

Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of...

Bhiwandi Land Scam: 12 Booked For Illegally Selling Govt Cemetery Plot Reserved By Municipal...

Bhiwandi Land Scam: 12 Booked For Illegally Selling Govt Cemetery Plot Reserved By Municipal...