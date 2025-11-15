Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive

Silence Zone | Representative Photo

In compliance with a Bombay High Court directive, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has officially designated 288 educational institutions and hospitals, along with 306 religious places, as Silence Zones.

PIL Triggered Action After Delays

Social activists had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in 2024 demanding the classification of these sensitive areas. Activist Mangesh Mhatre said, “We have been insisting for years that schools, hospitals and religious places must be protected from noise pollution. This notification was long overdue.”

He added that, despite submitting a survey report to the Town Planning Department, no action was taken until the High Court intervened. The court later directed the civic body to issue a decision within two months.

Police Initiate Action Against Violators

Police officials confirmed that action has already been taken against those violating Silence Zone norms. Zone 5 Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam said, “A case has been registered at Chitalsar Police Station. Five individuals have been detained and served notices under Section 35(3).”

NMMC Says Move Will Reduce Noise Pollution

According to civic officials, the notification is expected to significantly improve noise regulation across the city. An NMMC spokesperson noted, “Declaring these institutions as Silence Zones will ensure a calmer and safer environment for students, patients and worshippers.”