 Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care

With cancer cases increasing rapidly across the state, the shortage of trained oncology nurses had become a serious concern. The newly sanctioned course aims to bridge this gap and significantly improve the quality of patient care.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care | Image: Canva

Mumbai: In a major step toward strengthening cancer care services across Maharashtra, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar has facilitated the launch of a dedicated Post Basic Diploma in Oncology Nursing at Cama & Albless Hospital, Mumbai. The government officially approved the one-year course through a resolution issued on February 27, 2025.

Course Aims to Address Rising Cancer Burden

With cancer cases increasing rapidly across the state, the shortage of trained oncology nurses had become a serious concern. The newly sanctioned course aims to bridge this gap and significantly improve the quality of patient care.

Initially, admissions will be limited to nurses currently serving under the Public Health Department. In the next phase, the government may extend admissions to general candidates through the CET route. Course expenses will be covered through student fees.

Specialised Nurses to Boost Government Hospital Services

Officials said that as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and daycare units continue to expand in government hospitals, the availability of specialised oncology nurses will be crucial in enhancing service delivery and strengthening the healthcare system.

Boost for Cancer Care and Nursing Careers

The approval marks a major advancement for cancer patients in Maharashtra ensuring access to specialised nursing support while also opening new avenues for professional growth within the nursing sector.

