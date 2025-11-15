NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region

X

Mumbai: Akasa Air's much-anticipated launch of its timetable from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI) is poised to shake up regional fare structures, as immediate price comparisons show the emerging two-airport model is already offering travellers a choice. The airline, set to commence operations on December 25, 2025, has scheduled flights from NMI to four destinations: Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kochi (Cochin) and Goa (Mopa).

Crucially, its daily service to Delhi (DEL), the highest-volume route, has instantly become the yardstick for comparing the new airport against the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM). The heart of the new competition is the fare difference.

As highlighted by social media user Arindam Mahapatra, who posted, "A small thread on the difference of fares from BOM and NMI to Delhi (DEL) which is the only daily flight," Akasa's inaugural pricing for the Delhi route presents a clear contrast.

Details On Fare Difference

Akasa Air is strategically undercutting fares on its new Navi Mumbai (NMI) to Delhi (DEL) route compared to the existing Mumbai (BOM) connection.

On the inaugural day, December 25th, the cheapest NMI-DEL fare is Rs 6,006, majorly below the lowest BOM-DEL fare of Rs 7,102.

For December 26th, the trend continues: the cheapest NMI-DEL ticket drops to Rs 5,705, closely matching the lowest BOM-DEL fare of Rs 5,776. This indicates Akasa is prioritising competitive pricing from the new NMI hub to encourage immediate passenger adoption.

The other destinations launched from NMI include Kochi (starting December 26), and Ahmedabad (starting December 31), along with Goa (Mopa). While the initial price comparison is focused on Delhi, the market anticipates similar competitive pricing across all NMI routes as other operators, including IndiGo and Air India Express, also gear up to commence services from the new hub.

