 NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region

NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region

On the inaugural day, December 25th, the cheapest NMI-DEL fare is Rs 6,006, majorly below the lowest BOM-DEL fare of Rs 7,102. For December 26th, the trend continues: the cheapest NMI-DEL ticket drops to Rs 5,705, closely matching the lowest BOM-DEL fare of Rs 5,776. This indicates Akasa is prioritising competitive pricing from the new NMI hub to encourage immediate passenger adoption.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
X

Mumbai: Akasa Air's much-anticipated launch of its timetable from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI) is poised to shake up regional fare structures, as immediate price comparisons show the emerging two-airport model is already offering travellers a choice. The airline, set to commence operations on December 25, 2025, has scheduled flights from NMI to four destinations: Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kochi (Cochin) and Goa (Mopa).

Crucially, its daily service to Delhi (DEL), the highest-volume route, has instantly become the yardstick for comparing the new airport against the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM). The heart of the new competition is the fare difference.

As highlighted by social media user Arindam Mahapatra, who posted, "A small thread on the difference of fares from BOM and NMI to Delhi (DEL) which is the only daily flight," Akasa's inaugural pricing for the Delhi route presents a clear contrast.

Details On Fare Difference

FPJ Shorts
Robust Office Leasing, Resilient Residential Demand In High-Ticket Segments, & Supportive Macro Conditions Strengthen India’s Real Estate Outlook
Robust Office Leasing, Resilient Residential Demand In High-Ticket Segments, & Supportive Macro Conditions Strengthen India’s Real Estate Outlook
AIIMS INICET November 2025 Result Out Today; Know How to Download
AIIMS INICET November 2025 Result Out Today; Know How to Download
CII Partnership Summit 2025: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & World Leaders Discuss Ways To Boost Investment & Expand Business Collaboration
CII Partnership Summit 2025: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & World Leaders Discuss Ways To Boost Investment & Expand Business Collaboration
'Baseless And Mischievous': Jammu & Kashmir Police Denies Involvement Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Group's Proxy In Nowgam 'Accidental' Blast
'Baseless And Mischievous': Jammu & Kashmir Police Denies Involvement Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Group's Proxy In Nowgam 'Accidental' Blast

Akasa Air is strategically undercutting fares on its new Navi Mumbai (NMI) to Delhi (DEL) route compared to the existing Mumbai (BOM) connection.

On the inaugural day, December 25th, the cheapest NMI-DEL fare is Rs 6,006, majorly below the lowest BOM-DEL fare of Rs 7,102.

For December 26th, the trend continues: the cheapest NMI-DEL ticket drops to Rs 5,705, closely matching the lowest BOM-DEL fare of Rs 5,776. This indicates Akasa is prioritising competitive pricing from the new NMI hub to encourage immediate passenger adoption.

Read Also
‘What A Shame’: Flyers Slam Akasa Air For Leaving Out Kolkata & Chennai From Navi Mumbai Routes
article-image

The other destinations launched from NMI include Kochi (starting December 26), and Ahmedabad (starting December 31), along with Goa (Mopa). While the initial price comparison is focused on Delhi, the market anticipates similar competitive pricing across all NMI routes as other operators, including IndiGo and Air India Express, also gear up to commence services from the new hub.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai–Nagpur Gas Pipeline Completes Testing, CNG Supply Days Away

Mumbai–Nagpur Gas Pipeline Completes Testing, CNG Supply Days Away

NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare...

NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare...

Kharghar Accident: Swift Crashes Through Bridge Railing, Drops Into Creek After Creta Hit; Driver...

Kharghar Accident: Swift Crashes Through Bridge Railing, Drops Into Creek After Creta Hit; Driver...

Air Travellers Rejoice! IndiGo To Start Operations From Navi Mumbai Airport From December 25; Know...

Air Travellers Rejoice! IndiGo To Start Operations From Navi Mumbai Airport From December 25; Know...

Mumbai Metro 3 Launches Designated Uber Pickup Zones At Aarey, JVLR & BKC Stations For Faster Last...

Mumbai Metro 3 Launches Designated Uber Pickup Zones At Aarey, JVLR & BKC Stations For Faster Last...