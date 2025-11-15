Thane: KIMS Doctors Perform High-Risk Nephron-Sparing Surgery On Complex Renal Tumor | Representative Image

In a highly challenging case, a 55-year-old woman suffering from a complex renal tumor located dangerously close to the kidney’s main blood vessels has undergone a successful nephron-sparing surgery. The tumor’s position near the renal hilum an area densely packed with critical vascular structures made the procedure particularly intricate.

Nephron-Sparing Approach Chosen Over Complete Kidney Removal

At KIMS Hospitals, Thane, doctors opted for a nephron-sparing approach instead of a radical nephrectomy, prioritising long-term preservation of kidney function. The surgical plan focused on removing the tumor completely while retaining as much healthy kidney tissue as possible a crucial step in preventing chronic renal impairment.

Advanced Imaging and Precision Surgery Ensured Safe Outcome

The operation required meticulous planning, advanced imaging, and exceptional surgical precision. Surgeons carefully mobilised the kidney, excised the tumor with accuracy, and protected vital blood vessels throughout the procedure. Advanced hemostatic techniques were used to minimise blood loss and ensure optimal renal preservation.

Surgeons Highlight Technical Challenges

Dr. Sandesh Parab, Consultant Urologist, Andrologist & Renal Transplant Surgeon, noted that the biggest challenge in such cases is achieving complete tumor removal without compromising kidney function. The tumor’s proximity to the renal vessels demanded high-level expertise, coordination, and surgical control.

Team Effort by Urology Department

Dr. Parab was supported by Dr. Aakil Khan and Dr. Ajit Gujela from the Department of Urology, whose contributions were vital to the success of the procedure.

Patient Recovers With Kidney Function Preserved

The patient recovered smoothly after the operation, with renal function well-preserved. Histopathology confirmed negative surgical margins, indicating complete tumor clearance. She was discharged in stable condition shortly after.

KIMS Thane Sets Benchmark in Organ-Preserving Care

This case underscores the advanced surgical capabilities and strong collaborative approach of the Urology Department at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, which continues to set benchmarks in minimally invasive and organ-preserving urological care.