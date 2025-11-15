Mumbai News: Instagram Reel Creator Held For Cheating Women; ₹37 Lakh Jewellery, BMW Seized In Dombivli

Instagram reel creator Shailesh Ramugade |

Dombivli: The Vishnunagar Police have arrested Instagram reel creator Shailesh Ramugade for allegedly cheating several young women by luring them into fake romantic relationships on social media. Police seized gold jewellery worth ₹37 lakh, a BMW car valued at nearly ₹1 crore, and four high-end iPhones from the accused. Officials say more complaints may soon be filed in Thane and Mumbai.

Jewellery Theft Leads to Arrest

The case surfaced after gold ornaments belonging to a young woman from a prominent Dombivli family went missing. Upon questioning, she disclosed that she had handed over all her jewellery to her boyfriend, identified as Shailesh Ramugade.

A family background check revealed Ramugade already had two cheating cases registered against him at Kapurbaudi Police Station, Thane, and had been arrested earlier in those cases. The family then approached the Vishnunagar Police and filed a formal complaint.

Police Find Multiple Victims

Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Ram Chopde and Police Inspector Ghaninath Sarjerao Game, a detailed investigation revealed that Ramugade had cheated multiple women across the Dombivli–Thane region using similar tactics.

He was arrested from his residence at Hiranandani Estate, Thane. The police recovered:

Gold jewellery worth ₹37 lakh

A BMW luxury car worth nearly ₹1 crore

Four expensive iPhones

Modus Operandi: Social Media Friendship to Manipulation

According to investigators, Ramugade targeted well-educated women, including IT professionals and those in senior corporate roles. He befriended them on Instagram, built emotional connections, and then fabricated financial emergencies to extract money and valuables.

Common lies used by the accused included:

Claiming an ED (Enforcement Directorate) raid

Pretending to be in severe financial distress

Creating fake urgent crises requiring immediate help

After obtaining money or jewellery, he would abruptly cut ties and move to his next target.

More Victims Expected to Come Forward

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemao said more survivors are likely to approach the police, and additional FIRs may be registered soon. The case has sparked widespread concern across the Dombivli–Thane region.