 Thane News: Kalwa Man Recieves Fake Traffic Challan Fine Link On WhatsApp; Exposes Parivahan Link Scam
A Kalwa resident reported a suspicious WhatsApp message claiming to be a traffic challan from the Maharashtra Regional Transport Office. Citizens are warned as scammers impersonate agencies, misusing official logos to deceive.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Thane: A Kalwa resident has raised an alarm after receiving a suspicious WhatsApp message claiming to be a traffic challan issued by the Maharashtra Regional Transport Office. The incident, shared through an X post, urged citizens to stay alert as scammers increasingly impersonate government agencies to mislead people.

According to the screenshots shared, the message was sent from a WhatsApp Business account named “TR Sawhney Automobiles Pvt Ltd,” but it displayed the official Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department logo to appear legitimate.

The profile further claimed to be a public and government service, listed an RTO-like address in Thane, and even provided links resembling official government portals. The account had joined WhatsApp Business in April 2024, making it appear active and established.

The message informed the recipient that a traffic challan had been issued in their name and included an external link disguised as a “Parivahan App” file. Citizens who receive such links are often tricked into downloading harmful files or sharing personal data. The recipient verified the information on the official MumTraffic App and found that there was no challan issued at all, confirming that the message was fraudulent.

The X user who posted the alert urged the Maharashtra RTO and Mumbai Traffic Police to take action against such scams, especially since the message uses official-looking symbols and language to fool unsuspecting people. The post also serves as a reminder for people not to download any files or click on unknown links sent through messaging platforms, even if they appear to come from a government agency.

Authorities and cybersecurity experts regularly advise citizens to verify challans only through official portals such as the Parivahan website or the Mumbai Traffic Police app.

If you ever encounter yourself or someone nearby in a scenario of being scammed or at risk of being scammed, contact the Police or Cyber Police station

