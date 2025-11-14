Mumbai Fraud: 50-Year-Old Govandi Trader Duped Of ₹24 Lakh With Fake BMC Housing Documents; Deonar Police Book Accused

Deonar Police book Govandi resident for allegedly duping trader with forged BMC housing documents worth ₹24 lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Deonar police have registered a case against Tufail Jamadar Shah, 51, a resident of Gautam Nagar, Govandi, for allegedly duping a garment trader of Rs 24 lakh under the pretext of providing six housing units in Govandi and Mankhurd. Shah is accused of preparing forged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) documents to carry out the fraud.

Accused Built Trust Before Executing Fraud

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammed Gayasuddin Shah (50), a resident of Indira Nagar, Bainganwadi, Govandi, runs a garment business and had known the accused since 2010. In 2011, Tufail Shah had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from him and repaid Rs 1.3 lakh a year later, gaining his trust.

Offered Low-Cost Flats, Took Advance Payment

In 2022, Tufail Shah offered to get Mohammed Gayasuddin a room at a low price in New Gautam Nagar. He showed him an under-construction flat in Panchsheel Society, Govandi, claiming that the building would be completed in three years and that each unit cost Rs 9 lakh. Trusting him, the complainant paid Rs 9 lakh.

To appear genuine, the accused allegedly handed over several documents purportedly issued by the BMC, including slum dwellers’ ID cards, receipts, survey forms, voter lists, sale agreements, power of attorney papers, affidavits, and letters from the sub-divisional officer.

Further Payments Taken Using False Verification Claim

A few months later, Tufail Shah allegedly took another Rs 4.5 lakh, claiming that biometric verification was underway at New Gautam Nagar Part No. 1 and that those registering early would get their names included in the annexure list. He again provided documents as proof.

Fraud Exposed; Accused Threatened Victim

In total, the accused collected Rs 24 lakh, promising six rooms. However, none were ever allotted. When the complainant verified the documents at the BMC office in December 2024, he discovered that the names on the survey receipts were different, confirming the fraud. When he demanded his money back, the accused allegedly threatened him, saying, “Do whatever you want; if you mess with me, I’ll kill you.”

Case Registered Under BNS; Probe On

Following the complaint, the Deonar police registered an offence against Tufail Jamadar Shah under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The alleged fraud occurred between July 1, 2022, and July 23, 2025. Police said further investigation is underway.

