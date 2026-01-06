 BMC Elections 2026: Election Commission Seizes ₹2.33 Crore Cash In Mumbai's Deonar Ahead Of Polls
In a major election-related crackdown, Rs 2.33 crore in cash was seized by the EC flying squad and Mumbai Police in Deonar. The seizure occurred during routine vehicle checks ahead of the 2026 BMC polls. Officials said documentation for transporting the cash was insufficient, prompting an Income Tax investigation into its source and purpose.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
(Representative Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the movement of unaccounted cash ahead of the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Election Commission’s (EC) flying squad, in coordination with the Mumbai Police, seized Rs 2.33 crore on Monday. The recovery was made during a high-alert vehicle inspection drive aimed at ensuring a fair and inducement-free election process.

The seizure reportedly took place during a routine blockade (nakabandi) in the Deonar area when security officials intercepted two suspicious vans. Upon searching the vehicles, officials discovered stacks of currency notes totalling Rs 2.33 crore.

Transportation Claim Under Investigation

The occupants of the vans reportedly informed the authorities that the cash was being transported to various Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across the city, as reported by IANS. However, officials noted that the necessary documentation and authorisation required for the commercial transport of such a high volume of cash were either incomplete or lacked sufficient verification at the time of the check.

Income Tax Department Joins Probe

Following the seizure, the Election Commission immediately alerted the Income Tax (I-T) Department. Special units from the department have now initiated a parallel investigation to trace the official source of the funds and confirm their intended destination.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for elections dictates that any cash seizure exceeding Rs 50,000 without valid supporting documents must be thoroughly scrutinised to prevent the 'distribution of cash for votes,' a common challenge during local body elections.

Heightened Surveillance In The City

With the BMC Elections 2026 approaching, the Model Code of Conduct has led to increased vigilance across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Mumbai Police have deployed dozens of flying squads and static surveillance teams at key entry and exit points of the city.

The seized Rs 2.33 crore remains in police custody under treasury protocols. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against any individuals or entities found attempting to influence the electoral process through illegal financial means.

