Mumbai News: Mulund Resident Loses ₹3.46 Lakh To Cyber Fraudsters via Fake VP Job Offer | Representative Image

A 45-year-old Mulund resident was defrauded of Rs3.46 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with a fake job offer for the position of Vice President at Barclays Bank. The fraud was carried out under the guise of a recruitment agency named Find2career.

FIR Filed Against Fraudsters

Based on the complaint filed by Rutesh Arun Kale, an FIR has been registered at the Navghar Police Station against the directors and operators of Find2career, including individuals identified as Radhika and Raman Shukla, along with others involved in creating fraudulent email IDs, mobile numbers, payment links, and fake bank accounts.

How the Fraud Unfolded

According to the FIR, Kale, who currently works as an Assistant Vice President at State Street Services Pvt. Ltd. in Kurla (W), Mumbai, received a call on September 5 from an unknown number. The caller, identifying herself as Radhika from Find2career, claimed to offer high-profile job opportunities in India and abroad, citing companies like Deutsche Bank, Citi Bank, Barclays Bank, and Goldman Sachs.

Radhika sent Kale a registration link, through which he paid an initial Rs5,950. On September 8, he received an official-looking email claiming he had been shortlisted for a first-round interview with Barclays Bank’s HR Director, Rishabh Mahajan, with a CTC package between Rs57.18 lakh and Rs59.85 lakh per annum.

Multiple Payments Extracted

Raman Shukla later contacted Kale, guiding him through technical rounds and assessments. Over the next few days, Kale was asked to generate multiple codes—Technical Interaction Code, Job Confirmation Code, and Service GST Code—and paid a total of Rs3,46,871 via different payment links.

Scam Revealed

On September 18, Kale was informed that his educational qualifications were insufficient and that he needed to pay for additional courses. When he refused, all communication ceased. Calls to Radhika and Raman went unanswered, and their phones were found switched off.

Complaint Lodged, Investigation Underway

Realising the scam, Kale lodged a complaint on September 24 via the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) and filed a formal FIR at Navghar Police Station. Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Investigations are ongoing to track down the accused.