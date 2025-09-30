‘Who Will Give Patients Medicines?’: Kin Protest Two-Day Pharmacy Closure At Mumbai’s Bhabha Hospital | Video | Instagram: (@hashtag_mumbainews)

Mumbai’s civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla has come under fire after a man shared a late-night video highlighting the struggles faced by patients when the hospital’s pharmacy remained shut for two days. The incident was recorded around 2:17 am on September 30, when the man was seen sitting on the floor demanding accountability from the hospital authorities.

In the video, he said, “This is Bhabha Hospital. There is no security in here. Medical pharmacy has been closed for two days. The doctor says to take medicines from the medical shop outside on LBS Road which is open 24 hours. But if the patient is not well and does not get medicines, then who is responsible for this?”

The man identified himself as Danish Krishi and addressed his plea to Akhil Khatri, urging him to intervene. “I request Akhil Khatri to pay more attention to this. Because the medicines are closed for two days. The doctor says to take the medicines from the medical. If the pharmacy is shut, how are poor patients supposed to afford medicines outside?”

He further explained that he had brought a relative for treatment. “I showed it to the doctor. After that, I filled the form for Rs 10. Then the doctor says the medicines dispensary is closed today. So I had to buy medicines outside. How many people are roaming from here to there at night because of this?” he questioned.

The video highlights a serious issue faced by patients in public hospitals—access to affordable medicines. For many underprivileged families, civic hospital pharmacies are a lifeline. When these dispensaries remain closed, patients are forced to purchase costly drugs from private stores, creating financial stress and delaying treatment.

The man ended his appeal by urging both Akhil Khatri and the hospital dean to act immediately. “This is my request to Akhil Khatri and also to the dean here. Please pay attention to this problem,” he said.