 ‘Who Will Give Patients Medicines?’: Kin Protest Two-Day Pharmacy Closure At Mumbai’s Bhabha Hospital | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Who Will Give Patients Medicines?’: Kin Protest Two-Day Pharmacy Closure At Mumbai’s Bhabha Hospital | Video

‘Who Will Give Patients Medicines?’: Kin Protest Two-Day Pharmacy Closure At Mumbai’s Bhabha Hospital | Video

Bhabha Hospital in Kurla faced criticism after a late-night video showed a man highlighting patients' struggles due to the pharmacy being closed for two days, urging hospital authorities to take accountability.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
‘Who Will Give Patients Medicines?’: Kin Protest Two-Day Pharmacy Closure At Mumbai’s Bhabha Hospital | Video | Instagram: (@hashtag_mumbainews)

Mumbai’s civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla has come under fire after a man shared a late-night video highlighting the struggles faced by patients when the hospital’s pharmacy remained shut for two days. The incident was recorded around 2:17 am on September 30, when the man was seen sitting on the floor demanding accountability from the hospital authorities.

In the video, he said, “This is Bhabha Hospital. There is no security in here. Medical pharmacy has been closed for two days. The doctor says to take medicines from the medical shop outside on LBS Road which is open 24 hours. But if the patient is not well and does not get medicines, then who is responsible for this?”

The man identified himself as Danish Krishi and addressed his plea to Akhil Khatri, urging him to intervene. “I request Akhil Khatri to pay more attention to this. Because the medicines are closed for two days. The doctor says to take the medicines from the medical. If the pharmacy is shut, how are poor patients supposed to afford medicines outside?”

He further explained that he had brought a relative for treatment. “I showed it to the doctor. After that, I filled the form for Rs 10. Then the doctor says the medicines dispensary is closed today. So I had to buy medicines outside. How many people are roaming from here to there at night because of this?” he questioned.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts
'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO
'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar
Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Showcases Breakthroughs In Heart Attack Survival &...
article-image

The video highlights a serious issue faced by patients in public hospitals—access to affordable medicines. For many underprivileged families, civic hospital pharmacies are a lifeline. When these dispensaries remain closed, patients are forced to purchase costly drugs from private stores, creating financial stress and delaying treatment.

The man ended his appeal by urging both Akhil Khatri and the hospital dean to act immediately. “This is my request to Akhil Khatri and also to the dean here. Please pay attention to this problem,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit...

Mumbai: Man Tries 'Aura Farming' Dance On Bhayandar Railway Track, Rescued By Passengers | Viral...

Mumbai: Man Tries 'Aura Farming' Dance On Bhayandar Railway Track, Rescued By Passengers | Viral...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 54-Year-Old Panvel Man Duped Of ₹2.9 Crore In Online Investment Scam;...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 54-Year-Old Panvel Man Duped Of ₹2.9 Crore In Online Investment Scam;...

Shocking! Mumbai Video Shows Disabled Woman In Wheelchair Not Able To Board BEST Bus Due To THIS...

Shocking! Mumbai Video Shows Disabled Woman In Wheelchair Not Able To Board BEST Bus Due To THIS...

Mumbai Guide: 7 Eateries You Must Try To Taste Authentic Maharashtrian Food In The City

Mumbai Guide: 7 Eateries You Must Try To Taste Authentic Maharashtrian Food In The City