Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign Concludes With Festive ‘Swachhotsav’

Navi Mumbai: The fortnight-long ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign concluded on a festive note as citizens gathered at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters to celebrate ‘Swachhotsav’ on Wednesday.

Despite the Dussehra holiday, residents of all ages participated in large numbers, reflecting a collective commitment to cleanliness., NMMC spokesperson said.

Commissioner’s Message

Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde said Navi Mumbai’s identity and strength lie in its culture of cleanliness. “Our city has earned recognition through the Super Swachh League, which also increases our responsibility. Upgrading and maintaining cleanliness should start with each individual. If we increase the pace and scope of our work, Navi Mumbai will emerge as a role model city,” Shinde said.

Event Details

The event began with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, City Engineer Shirish Ardavad, Deputy Commissioners Kisanrao Palande, Dr. Ajay Gadade, Somanath Potre, Abhilasha Patil, Executive Engineer Madan Waghchaude, Pravin Gade, Rajesh Pawar, and Chief Sanitation Officer Rajendra Ingle were present.

Plastic Ravana Highlight

One of the highlights was the symbolic burning of a Ravana effigy made from 1,364 kg of plastic bottles and waste collected from 56 schools. The plastic will be shredded and recycled into useful products.

“Just as Vijayadashami signifies victory over evil, the plastic Ravana represents our pledge to overcome environmental hazards. By involving students, who are the future of the city, we are reinforcing the importance of eco-friendly living,” Shinde added.

Honouring Contributors

Over 90 NGOs and several college NCC units that contributed to the campaign were felicitated, while sanitation workers representing different divisions were also honored for their efforts.

Cultural Awareness

Cultural performances carried strong messages on cleanliness. A solo act by Vibgyor High School student Siddharth Kamble and a cleanliness rally by Gyanadeep Seva Mandal Primary School drew loud applause. A street play by Aarambh Creations also received attention for its awareness message.

Campaign Conclusion

The program ended with the screening of a documentary on campaign activities and a collective pledge by citizens, alongside the Commissioner, to raise Navi Mumbai’s cleanliness standards.

