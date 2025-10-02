 Maharashtra News: MSRTC Launches ‘Aapli ST’ App For Real-Time Bus Tracking
Commuters waiting for state transport buses will no longer have to guess their arrival time. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a new mobile application, Aapli ST, which will provide real-time tracking of buses across the state.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
MSRTC launches ‘Aapli ST’ app to track buses in real time across Maharashtra | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Commuters waiting for state transport buses will no longer have to guess their arrival time. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a new mobile application, Aapli ST, which will provide real-time tracking of buses across the state.

App Covers Thousands of Routes

The app, unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra, will cover more than 12,000 buses and over one lakh routes. Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the app would be a game-changer for lakhs of passengers who depend on the red buses every day.

Technical Glitches Expected Initially

“In the initial phase, some technical glitches may arise, but we urge passengers to report them so that the app can be perfected. The ultimate goal is to give commuters a reliable and transparent service,” Sarnaik said.

Features for Passengers

Developed in association with Rosmarta Autotech Ltd., the app comes with several commuter-friendly features. Passengers will be able to:

. Find the nearest bus stop

. Check timetables for buses between two stops

. Track buses live using either the service or bus number

. Access emergency contact numbers with a single click

Passenger Information System

Through its Passenger Information System, the app will provide both Scheduled Time of Departure (STD) and Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) for buses, allowing passengers to plan their journey without waiting unnecessarily at bus stops.

Integration and Future Plans

Currently available on Android and iOS as MSRTC Commuter App, the app will soon be rebranded under its new Marathi identity, Aapli ST.

MSRTC has also announced that its existing e-ticket booking app will soon be integrated with live bus-tracking features, making it easier for passengers with advance reservations to follow their buses in real time.

Also Watch:

Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
Commitment to Convenience

“The aim is to make bus travel in Maharashtra more convenient, transparent, and safe,” Sarnaik said, adding that passenger feedback will be actively sought to further improve the app.

