Mumbai: Female Students Begin Hunger Strike Over Burqa Ban At Goregaon's Vivek Vidyalaya

Mumbai, December 4: A controversy erupted at Vivek Vidyalaya and Junior College in Goregaon after the management enforced a dress code banning burqas and niqabs inside classrooms. The rule, introduced this academic year, has sparked outrage among students, leading to a hunger strike by a group of female students on Thursday.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Female students stage a hunger strike against burqa ban at Mumbai’s Vivek Vidyalaya & Junior College, joined by AIMIM Women’s Wing VP Jahnara Sheikh, demanding the school administration lift the ban pic.twitter.com/fOwKyOpJhd — IANS (@ians_india) December 4, 2025

AIMIM Leader Joins the Protest

AIMIM Women’s Wing Vice President Jahnara Sheikh joined the agitating students, extending her support and urging the college to revoke what she termed an “unjust and discriminatory” order. The protestors demanded that the administration restore their right to wear burqas, which had been permitted on campus for years.

Viral Video Fuels Controversy

The issue gained public attention after a video posted by local news portal GalliNews went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The footage shows burqa-clad students being stopped at the college gate and pleading with the principal to reconsider the policy. The principal, however, stood firm, insisting the rule aimed to maintain uniformity and a non-religious environment on campus.

College Cites ‘Neutral Environment’

In its defence, the college management stated that the move was not religiously motivated but part of a broader attempt to ensure a “neutral academic atmosphere.” While burqas and niqabs have been banned, hijabs and headscarves continue to be permitted. The administration emphasised that the rule applies only to the junior college section, not the senior college.

Students Allege Threats of Admission Cancellation

Students opposing the decision claimed that when they questioned the ban, they were told to cancel their admissions if they disagreed. “We have been wearing burqas for years without any issue. Suddenly, they are calling it inappropriate,” one protestor said. The hunger strike continued into the evening as students vowed to fight until the restriction was lifted.

