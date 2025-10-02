 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Men Killed As Tempo Hits Negligently Parked Dumper On Uran–Belapur Road; Case Registered Against Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Men Killed As Tempo Hits Negligently Parked Dumper On Uran–Belapur Road; Case Registered Against Driver

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Men Killed As Tempo Hits Negligently Parked Dumper On Uran–Belapur Road; Case Registered Against Driver

Two men were killed on the spot when a speeding Eicher tempo rammed into a stationary dumper parked carelessly on the Uran–Belapur Road near Ulwe in the early hours of Wednesday. Police have booked the dumper driver responsible for the mishap and registered a case against him.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Two men killed as tempo collides with negligently parked dumper on Uran–Belapur Road | Representational image

Navi Mumbai: Two men were killed on the spot when a speeding Eicher tempo rammed into a stationary dumper parked carelessly on the Uran–Belapur Road near Ulwe in the early hours of Wednesday. Police have booked the dumper driver responsible for the mishap and registered a case against him.

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as tempo driver Umesh Sadanand Utekar (45) and his cleaner Suyog Rajendra Pawar (25). According to police, the two had started their journey from Ratnagiri late Tuesday night and were transporting goods to Bhiwandi. Around 4:45 a.m., as their vehicle reached the Ulwe bridge stretch, the tempo crashed into the dumper that had been parked along the roadside.

Cause of the Accident

FPJ Shorts
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case
Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar
Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar
Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid Flood-Hit Families In Marathwada | VIDEO
Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid Flood-Hit Families In Marathwada | VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam And Operational Lapses
Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam And Operational Lapses

“The dumper had been parked negligently outside the barricaded area. Due to low visibility at dawn and the speed of the tempo, the driver failed to notice it and collided directly,” said an Ulwe police officer.

Rescue Efforts

The crash was so severe that the cabin of the tempo was crushed, trapping both men inside. Fire brigade personnel were called to the site, and after cutting open the mangled vehicle, the bodies were pulled out.

Negligent Parking Cited

Preliminary investigations revealed that the dumper was part of an ongoing road repair work but had not been parked within the barricaded area, causing a safety hazard for other motorists.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

“This accident occurred solely because of negligent parking of the dumper. We have booked the driver for causing death due to negligence,” said a senior Ulwe police official.

Investigation Underway

The dumper driver was taken into custody, served a notice, and later released as further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery...

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery...

Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar

Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar

Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid...

Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam...

Navi Mumbai: Barricades Installed At Dhruvatara Jetty To Prevent Vehicles Falling Into Belapur...

Navi Mumbai: Barricades Installed At Dhruvatara Jetty To Prevent Vehicles Falling Into Belapur...