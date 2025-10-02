 Dussehra Melava 2025: Heavy Rains Force Shiv Sena (UBT) To Trim Rally Speeches In Mumbai - Reports
Due to continuous rain, the Dussehra Melava will have fewer speeches, with only Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Ambadas Danve confirmed. If the weather permits, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare might also speak.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Dussehra Melava 2025: Shiv Sena UBT Rally Speeches Likely Curtailed As Heavy Rains Batter City Today - Reports | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: With unrelenting showers lashing the city, organisers of the Dussehra Melava are reportedly preparing to scale down the number of speeches by party leaders. As the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) gears up for the grand Dussehra Melava, its annual event at the traditional venue, Shivaji Park in Dadar West, starting at 5:00 PM.

As per media reports, only Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Ambadas Danve are currently slated to address the gathering. Danve is expected to speak on the Marathwada famine. Given the persistent rain, the event’s timeline may be compressed, reducing the opportunity for additional speakers. If conditions improve and the skies clear, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare may still be allowed to deliver their speeches.

The decision appears to be driven by concerns over logistics and crowd safety. Heavy downpours could hamper stage operations, microphone setups, audience management, and transit to and from the venue. Party insiders say the schedule is being kept flexible so that adjustments can be made on the spot depending on rainfall intensity.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faced criticism from the BJP over holding large public rallies amid flood conditions in parts of Maharashtra. BJP leaders suggested funds for the rally might better serve relief efforts. In response, Sanjay Raut defended the rally, stating that such events have occurred even during inclement weather in the past, and that this Melava holds symbolic value.

article-image

In the coming hours, organisers and security teams will closely monitor weather updates. The aim is to strike a balance between fulfilling the political rituals and ensuring public safety. If the rain persists, a minimum lineup, Thackeray, Raut, Danve, will likely be maintained, with others standing by.

